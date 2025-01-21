What to expect from the economy in 2025

The new year is looking bright — and so is the 2025 economy. According to PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher, the US economy is in good shape, thanks to four primary drivers:



Low unemployment Solid job gains Good wage growth Rising household wealth

Consider this: More jobs and rising wages often result in higher incomes and increased household spending. And since consumer spending makes up approximately two-thirds of the US economy, it’s reasonable to expect that the broader economy will expand too.

Other factors that support the health of the economy and quality of life include:



Slowing inflation

Continued strength in biz investment (think: equipment, workplaces, and technology for workers)

Falling interest rates and lower mortgage rates

Pro tip: PNC’s economic insights are updated throughout the year, so be sure to check back in.

Dive into the data