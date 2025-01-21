Support Us Button Widget
Sponsored Content
Business

What to expect from the economy in 2025

Hint: You can add it to your list of things to look forward to in the new year.

January 21, 2025
Sponsored by
Display of Stock market quotes with city scene reflect on glass

PNC economists provide updated analyses and forecasts of trends throughout the year.

Photo provided by PNC

The new year is looking bright — and so is the 2025 economy. According to PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher, the US economy is in good shape, thanks to four primary drivers:

  1. Low unemployment
  2. Solid job gains
  3. Good wage growth
  4. Rising household wealth

Consider this: More jobs and rising wages often result in higher incomes and increased household spending. And since consumer spending makes up approximately two-thirds of the US economy, it’s reasonable to expect that the broader economy will expand too.

Other factors that support the health of the economy and quality of life include:

  • Slowing inflation
  • Continued strength in biz investment (think: equipment, workplaces, and technology for workers)
  • Falling interest rates and lower mortgage rates

Pro tip: PNC’s economic insights are updated throughout the year, so be sure to check back in.

Dive into the data

More from COLAtoday
2025 Ambassadors.png
City
Meet Columbia’s 2025 Ambassadors
Keep your 2025 Columbia SC Insider’s Guide handing for friends and family visiting town.
January 21, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Local authors section at Richland Library
Play
Books written by authors with Columbia connections
Whether you’re looking for your next leisure read, a book for the whole family, or a thrilling fictional novel, we’ve got a list of books written by local authors in Columbia.
January 17, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
NOMA GARDEN-0004
Education
Winter gardening tips for Columbia
How to prepare your garden and what to plant in the winter months.
January 16, 2025
 · 
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
State House-4569.jpg
Business
Two new businesses coming to the Midlands
PHENOGY and Cardiff Products announce major investments in Columbia, boosting sustainable energy and manufacturing industries while creating new jobs.
January 15, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_9289.jpeg
Broaden your bookshelf in 2025
Find your next great read when you join Richland Library’s Broader Bookshelf Reading Challenge.
January 14, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
MLK Five Points - DStringer.JPG
Events
Ways to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Learn about Martin Luther King Jr.'s presence in Columbia and how to commemorate his life and legacy on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
January 14, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Future lead.png
Culture
What will Columbia look like in the 22nd century?
Babies born this year are part of Generation Beta, the first generation likely to live to see the year 2101 — what will Columbia be like for them?
January 13, 2025
 · 
Declan Lowthian
Segra-Park-Columbia-Fireflies-stadium
Events
Mac and Cheese Festival coming to Segra Park
Celebrate all things mac and cheese at Segra Park on March 22 with food trucks, live music, and VIP experiences.
January 13, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
TrustusTheatre.png
Arts
Event highlight: Second Annual Trustus Gala: Harlem Nights
Looking to don your vintage, Roaring Twenties outfits and support Columbia arts? Consider attending Trustus Theatre’s Second Annual Trustus Gala: Harlem Nights
January 10, 2025
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Beats 0123-0815.jpg
Live
Get your sweat on at gyms around Columbia
From lifting weights, indoor rock climbing, personal training, dance fitness, boxing classes, and martial arts programs — we’ve rounded up 30+ gyms and fitness offerings around Columbia.
January 10, 2025
 · 
Samantha Robertson