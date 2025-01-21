Meet Columbia’s 2025 Ambassadors

Experience Columbia SC has announced its 2025 Columbia Ambassadors — the locals chosen to highlight the best of Soda City — alongside the release of this year’s Columbia SC Insider’s Guide , now available at the Columbia SC Visitors Center in the Vista.

Now in its seventh year, the ambassador program offers a way to see Columbia through the eyes of its own residents. Each ambassador brings a unique perspective and passion for the city, whether it’s in the form of art, community advocacy, wellness, or greenery.

So, who will represent Columbia in 2025?

James Agens | Owner of Terracotta Nursery and vice president of SC Pride , Agens brings life to Columbia’s green spaces by designing gardens all while promoting inclusivity and sustainability in the community.

Aditi Bussells | Serving as Councilwoman-at-Large for the City of Columbia, Bussells is dedicated to advocating for the community and fostering positive change throughout the Soda City. She’s also an active presence on social media , keeping locals informed and engaged with the city’s latest developments.

Trahern Cook | Known as Easel Cathedral, Cook documents Columbia and many of its events like Vista Lights and the Jam Room Music Festival by live painting at events. You can also see his work on display at places like Columbia Craft Brewing and Indah Coffee.

Michaela Leung | City Editor David here. Michaela is our coworker and a Campaign Strategist here at 6AM City , so we know firsthand how great she is. Outside of her work with us, she writes her own newsletter, All is Well , is a local Pilates instructor, and supporter of all things Cola.