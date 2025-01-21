Support Us Button Widget
City

Meet Columbia’s 2025 Ambassadors

Keep your 2025 Columbia SC Insider’s Guide handing for friends and family visiting town.

January 21, 2025 • 
David Stringer
2025 Ambassadors.png

Meet Columbia’s 2025 ambassadors: James Agens, Aditi Bussells, Trahern Cook, and Michaela Leung. | Photos by Forrest Clonts

Experience Columbia SC has announced its 2025 Columbia Ambassadors — the locals chosen to highlight the best of Soda City — alongside the release of this year’s Columbia SC Insider’s Guide, now available at the Columbia SC Visitors Center in the Vista.

Now in its seventh year, the ambassador program offers a way to see Columbia through the eyes of its own residents. Each ambassador brings a unique perspective and passion for the city, whether it’s in the form of art, community advocacy, wellness, or greenery.

So, who will represent Columbia in 2025?

James Agens | Owner of Terracotta Nursery and vice president of SC Pride, Agens brings life to Columbia’s green spaces by designing gardens all while promoting inclusivity and sustainability in the community.

Aditi Bussells | Serving as Councilwoman-at-Large for the City of Columbia, Bussells is dedicated to advocating for the community and fostering positive change throughout the Soda City. She’s also an active presence on social media, keeping locals informed and engaged with the city’s latest developments.

Trahern Cook | Known as Easel Cathedral, Cook documents Columbia and many of its events like Vista Lights and the Jam Room Music Festival by live painting at events. You can also see his work on display at places like Columbia Craft Brewing and Indah Coffee.

Michaela Leung | City Editor David here. Michaela is our coworker and a Campaign Strategist here at 6AM City, so we know firsthand how great she is. Outside of her work with us, she writes her own newsletter, All is Well, is a local Pilates instructor, and supporter of all things Cola.

This year’s ambassadors join a diverse group of locals who’ve helped showcase Columbia’s unique charm and character over the years.

More from COLAtoday
Local authors section at Richland Library
Play
Books written by authors with Columbia connections
Whether you’re looking for your next leisure read, a book for the whole family, or a thrilling fictional novel, we’ve got a list of books written by local authors in Columbia.
January 17, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
NOMA GARDEN-0004
Education
Winter gardening tips for Columbia
How to prepare your garden and what to plant in the winter months.
January 16, 2025
 · 
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
State House-4569.jpg
Business
Two new businesses coming to the Midlands
PHENOGY and Cardiff Products announce major investments in Columbia, boosting sustainable energy and manufacturing industries while creating new jobs.
January 15, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_9289.jpeg
Broaden your bookshelf in 2025
Find your next great read when you join Richland Library’s Broader Bookshelf Reading Challenge.
January 14, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
MLK Five Points - DStringer.JPG
Events
Ways to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Learn about Martin Luther King Jr.'s presence in Columbia and how to commemorate his life and legacy on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
January 14, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Future lead.png
Culture
What will Columbia look like in the 22nd century?
Babies born this year are part of Generation Beta, the first generation likely to live to see the year 2101 — what will Columbia be like for them?
January 13, 2025
 · 
Declan Lowthian
Segra-Park-Columbia-Fireflies-stadium
Events
Mac and Cheese Festival coming to Segra Park
Celebrate all things mac and cheese at Segra Park on March 22 with food trucks, live music, and VIP experiences.
January 13, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
TrustusTheatre.png
Arts
Event highlight: Second Annual Trustus Gala: Harlem Nights
Looking to don your vintage, Roaring Twenties outfits and support Columbia arts? Consider attending Trustus Theatre’s Second Annual Trustus Gala: Harlem Nights
January 10, 2025
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Beats 0123-0815.jpg
Live
Get your sweat on at gyms around Columbia
From lifting weights, indoor rock climbing, personal training, dance fitness, boxing classes, and martial arts programs — we’ve rounded up 30+ gyms and fitness offerings around Columbia.
January 10, 2025
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Screenshot 2025-01-09 at 11.59.49 AM.png
City
City of Columbia begins Marion Street Bioretention Project
The City of Columbia’s $1.9 million Marion Street Bioretention Project will add rain gardens to reduce flooding, improve water quality, and upgrade infrastructure.
January 9, 2025
 · 
David Stringer