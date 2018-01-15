35 years of celebrating MLK Day

Here’s how to honor his legacy this week.

Today is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – a.k.a. MLK Day. You may be off work today, chillin’ in your bathtub reading this, or maybe you’re taking a break during your shift or morning errands to scan your emails. Either way, here’s what you need to know about MLK Day.

🎂 It’s always on the third Monday of Jan. in celebration of MLK Jr.’s birthday, Jan. 15.

📆 It was created in 1983 when a bill was passed to make MLK Jr.’s birthday a national holiday – 15 years after his assassination.

📆 It began being officially observed in 1986, 3 years after the passing of said bill. That makes this the 35th year of celebrating the holiday.

📜 But S.C. was the last state to sign a bill recognizing MLK Day as a paid holiday in 2000 – the same year the Confederate flag was moved from the State House dome to the grounds out front.

🕯 The first celebrations on Jan. 20, 1986 consisted of marches, candlelight vigils, concerts, readings, church services + teach-ins, held across the country.

👐 Since 1994, MLK Day = a national day of service – spent volunteering, giving back + donating to the community.

📆 This year marks the 50th anniversary of King’s assassination.

📍 King’s hometown is not far from ours – he’s from Atlanta, Ga.

Want to celebrate here in Cola?

Here are a couple of ways to honor MLK Jr.’s memory this week:

Today | Monday | Jan. 15



Thursday | Jan. 18



UofSC begins their 35th annual MLK celebration free film screening of “Rikers: An American Jail,” at 6 p.m., followed by a panel discussion ft. WIS’ Judi Gatson. 📽

Friday | Jan. 19



Hear from the first African-American student to be admitted to UofSC in 1963 at the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Breakfast “The Zone” at Williams Brice Stadium. Purchase tickets ($5-10) at the Koger Center. 🍳

Saturday | Jan. 20



Gather at Davis Field on Greene St. (by the reflection pool in front of Thomas Cooper Library) to volunteer in UofSC’s day of service , 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Sunday | Jan. 21



See performances by local schools + universities at “Freedom Rings: An artistic celebration of the life of Dr. Martin L. King Jr.,” 6:00 p.m. at the Koger Center ($10).

We hope you have a peaceful Monday and take time to be thankful for the sacrifices of Martin Luther King, Jr. and others like him who have made strides in history, to help better tomorrow.

I also want to introduce two new names you’ll be seeing soon: Nicole and Lauren, our Spring editorial interns, who officially start today. We’re so glad to have them on our team. Look forward to hearing from them in the coming weeks.

–Chloe

