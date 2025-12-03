Support Us Button Widget
How to turn your Midlands yard into a mini wildlife haven

A grassroots effort is helping Midlands properties become part of a nationwide habitat network.

December 3, 2025 • 
David StringerMorgan O’Neal
Yellow flowers outside

Learn how native plants and sustainable gardening techniques can benefit your home garden.

Photo via SC Native Plant Society

Want more from your lawn than just grass? You could turn it into a mini “national park.”

Meet Homegrown National Park, a nationwide grassroots movement that invites property owners to restore wildlife habitats through sustainable planting and the removal of invasive species.

Here’s how it works: Swap a portion of your lawn for native plants that support food webs for local fauna, then watch your yard transform into a natural oasis where wildlife thrives.

Screenshot 2025-12-03 at 2.52.56 PM.png

Explore the map for yourself. | Screenshot via Homegrown National Park

Registered habitats are tracked on a digital biodiversity map, so you can see which of your Capital City neighbors are pitching in.

Ready to get started on your own turf? Learn how to register your green space and browse beginner-friendly planting tips.

