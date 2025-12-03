How to turn your Midlands yard into a mini wildlife haven

Want more from your lawn than just grass? You could turn it into a mini “national park.”

Meet Homegrown National Park , a nationwide grassroots movement that invites property owners to restore wildlife habitats through sustainable planting and the removal of invasive species.

Here’s how it works: Swap a portion of your lawn for native plants that support food webs for local fauna, then watch your yard transform into a natural oasis where wildlife thrives.

Registered habitats are tracked on a digital biodiversity map , so you can see which of your Capital City neighbors are pitching in.