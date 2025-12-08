Support Us Button Widget
Work on 2222 Main View apartments is underway

CF Evans has started building 2222 Main View, a 320-unit luxury apartment project coming to Main Street by 2027.

December 8, 2025 
David Stringer
The new downtown apartments include courtyards with a resort-style pool and a cabana. | Rendering provided by Commonwealth Properties

Work is underway on 2222 Main View, a 320-unit apartment at the former Jim Moore Cadillac dealership site on Main Street, just north of downtown. First move-ins are expected in March 2027. The project was initially announced in 2021.

CF Evans Construction, out of Orangeburg, will serve as the general contractor for the build from Commonwealth Properties out of Richmond, VA. The other Commonwealth Properties in Columbia include Vista Commons and Polo Commons.

The luxury apartment community will offer studios to three-bedroom apartments, plus a handful of live-work units. Plans include landscaped courtyards, a resort-style pool, coworking suites, fitness and meditation studios, rooftop terraces with downtown skyline views, and a rooftop dog park + pet spa.

“Main Street has long been the center of Columbia’s story, a place where business, culture, and community meet,” said David Summers, President of CF Evans Construction. “Our team is proud to bring this vision to life alongside Commonwealth Properties and to continue investing in the people and places that make South Carolina thrive.”

CF Evans was recently named to ENR’s 2025 Top 100 Green Contractors list.

