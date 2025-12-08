Work on 2222 Main View apartments is underway

Work is underway on 2222 Main View, a 320-unit apartment at the former Jim Moore Cadillac dealership site on Main Street, just north of downtown. First move-ins are expected in March 2027. The project was initially announced in 2021.

CF Evans Construction, out of Orangeburg, will serve as the general contractor for the build from Commonwealth Properties out of Richmond, VA. The other Commonwealth Properties in Columbia include Vista Commons and Polo Commons.

1 / 2 2 / 2

The luxury apartment community will offer studios to three-bedroom apartments, plus a handful of live-work units. Plans include landscaped courtyards, a resort-style pool, coworking suites, fitness and meditation studios, rooftop terraces with downtown skyline views, and a rooftop dog park + pet spa.

“Main Street has long been the center of Columbia’s story, a place where business, culture, and community meet,” said David Summers, President of CF Evans Construction. “Our team is proud to bring this vision to life alongside Commonwealth Properties and to continue investing in the people and places that make South Carolina thrive.”

CF Evans was recently named to ENR’s 2025 Top 100 Green Contractors list.