Winners announced for COLAtoday’s Best 2025

Your votes are in. Congratulations to all of the COLAtoday’s Best nominees. We’re excited to announce our roundup of local winners who truly shine and make Columbia a better place to live.

From high-level dining experiences and accommodations to places to unwind and relax, here are your top choices in each of our categories.

Psst — Scroll to the bottom of this article for a map view.

Food & Beverage

Breweries + Distilleries

Your locally crafted haven of small-batch spirits with a focus on quality and community roots.

🏆 First place: Savage Craft Ale Works | A specialty beer menu, delicious chicken sandwiches, and outside, kid-friendly tables make this a No. 1 brewery in Soda City.

🥈 Runner Up: Steel Hands Brewing

Honoree: Bierkeller Brewing Company

Photo by COLAtoday team

Brunch

Your favorite place for a mid-morning weekend indulgence.

🏆 First place: Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar | This brunch favorite serves up classic Southern dishes with friendly service in a warm atmosphere.

🥈 Runner Up: Cafe Strudel West Columbia

Honoree: The Original Pancake House

Coffee Shop

Your go-to spot for the perfect latte, cold brew, or tea.

🏆 First place: Piecewise Coffee Co. - Columbia | Savor an espresso drink or spread out to work at this local favorite for coffee.

🥈 Runner Up: Loveland Coffee

Honoree: Curiosity Coffee Bar

Fine Dining

A place to savor exquisite dishes where every detail is designed to impress.

🏆 First place: Saluda’s Restaurant | You’ll find everything that’s elegant at Saluda’s, from the white linen tablecloths to the lobster mac and cheese.

🥈 Runner Up: Motor Supply Company Bistro

Honoree: Il Giorgione

Food Trucks

Your fave mobile food businesses offering diverse, convenient, and freshly prepared meals.

🏆 First place: Los Chicanos Food Truck | Our mouths start watering when we spot this family-run food truck serving up tacos, nachos, and quesadillas.

🥈 Runner Up: Kona Ice of Sumter/West Columbia

Honoree: La Cochinita Mexican

Happy Hour

Your relaxing choice for the best deals on drinks and appetizers.

🏆 First place: Cantina 76 | Indulge in $5 house margaritas and different specials every week night at this local favorite for happy hour drinks and bites.

🥈 Runner Up: Goat’s

Honoree: The War Mouth

Ice Cream + Desserts

A sweet spot for all ages, dishing out locally inspired ice cream made with fresh ingredients.

🏆 First place: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream | Handel’s has been making ice cream since 1945 — it’s always worth stopping in for a fresh waffle cone.

🥈 Runner Up: Sweet Cream Co.

Honoree: IceCream Taco

Lunch Spot

Your midday choice for a good sandwich, soup, or salad for a quick light bite.

🏆 First place: The Gourmet Shop | This cute and cozy market offers lunch daily from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., making it the perfect grocery + snack run in one.

🥈 Runner Up: Groucho’s Deli

Honoree: No Name Deli

Outdoor Dining

The best rooftops and patios for enjoying a meal while soaking up the sun.

🏆 First place: Market On Main | Sprawling outdoor seating right on Main street makes this spot a favorite for outdoor dining — not to mention truffle fries.

🥈 Runner Up: Publico at BullStreet

Honoree: Hendrix

Sports Bar

Where you head to for the next sports game, a wide menu of drinks, and game-day cravings.

🏆 First place: Home Team BBQ | Soda Citizens prefer to pair our game watching with a tray of barbecue, making Home Team BBQ a No. 1 sports bar.

🥈 Runner Up: Carolina Ale House

Honoree: Publico at BullStreet

Tap Rooms

A spot guaranteed to deliver a delicious, locally crafted beer.

🏆 First place: WECO Bottle and Biergarten | With a large beer selection, knowledgeable bartenders, and plenty of food trucks, this biergarten earns its spot as No. 1 tap room.

🥈 Runner Up: Craft And Draft

Honoree: Old Mill Brewpub

Winery or Wine Bar

Your spot to enjoy crafted wine, offering a taste of the area’s unique flavors and traditions.

🏆 First place: Lula Drake Wine Parlour | This James Beard Award winner delivers on atmosphere, cocktails, and small plates.

🥈 Runner Up: The Vino Garage

Honoree: Hampton Street Vineyard

Community

Apartment Complex

Apartment complexes with features, designs, and amenities that make you feel at home.

🏆 First place: Sola Station Canalside Apartments | Studios to three-bedrooms are offered at this modern build along the Columbia Canal.

🥈 Runner Up: Granby Crossing

Honoree: Devine District

Coworking Location

The best place in town to be productive and collaborate.

🏆 First place: SOCO | Leave your dreary bedroom desk behind and get inspired working at SOCO, offering flexible workspace, dedicated desks, and private offices.

🥈 Runner Up: Venture X

Honoree: Boyd Innovation Center

Dentist

Helping you smile brighter with gentle care and expert treatment.

🏆 First place: 32 Dental | Your smile is in good hands at this dedicated dental practice offering cleanings, cosmetic dentistry, and orthodontic treatment.

🥈 Runner Up: Forest Acres Dentistry

Honoree: Diamond Dental Studio of Forest Acres Columbia

Gym + Fitness Center

Your favorite place to pump iron and get a sweat in.

🏆 First place: Jeep Rogers Family YMCA | Group classes, pickleball courts, and a basketball gym make this YMCA a local favorite.

🥈 Runner Up: Downtown YMCA

Honoree: EQ Fitness and Physical Therapy

Home Service Provider

Your go-to for carpentry, flooring, and all things home improvement + repair.

🏆 First place: H.P Construction & Realty | This trusted family-owned company can take your remodel or new build from concept to completion, for residential and commercial projects alike.

🥈 Runner Up: ProLift Garage Doors of Lake Murray

Honoree: Ace Glass Co

Local Influencer + Celebrity

Your passionate leaders and trendsetters who are driving community awareness.

🏆 First place: Jemia Williams | Fellow Soda Citizen readers always bookmark Jemia Williams’ next silent book club date — there’s no one else you’d rather quietly read next to.

🥈 Runner Up: Dawndy Mercer Plank

Honoree: Hotel Trundle

Local Nonprofit

Local organizations going above and beyond to fuel positive community impact.

🏆 First place: Pawmetto Lifeline | Our area’s animals wouldn’t be as cared for without this non-profit’s mission to help healthy, adoptable pets find a home.

🥈 Runner Up: United Way of the Midlands

Honoree: Oliver Gospel

The annual report evaluates a hospital’s survival + complication rates, patient experience, the level of nursing care, and more. | Photo provided by Lexington Medical Center

Medical Center

Facilities offering a range of healthcare services, including diagnostics and specialized care.

🏆 First place: Lexington Medical Center - Main Campus | Compassionate care and quick, comprehensive medicine characterize your No. 1 choice of local medical centers.

🥈 Runner Up: Vista Vision

Honoree: Roots Integrative Medicine

Photographer

High-level creatives who knock how to capture compelling images through artistic vision.

🏆 First place: Sean Rayford | With work featured in publications including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, every Sean Rayford photograph documents a different story of South Carolina.

🥈 Runner Up: Jeff Blake Photography

Honoree: ShotsbyGrace

Real Estate Agent + Group

Nominate the real estate agent or group that helped secure your dream home.

🏆 First place: Casey Sharpe - Golden Gate Mortgage | Golden Gate Mortgage’s loan process makes buying a home stress-free — turn to Loan Officer Casey Sharpe to answer all of your mortgage questions.

🥈 Runner Up: The ART of Real Estate

Honoree: Zach Kirby - NextHome Specialists

Spas + Salons

The best option for hair care or a spa-day to unwind and treat yourself.

🏆 First place: Rest & Replenish Bodywork | This local spa’s massages go the extra mile, providing an unforgettable, comprehensive healing experience.

🥈 Runner Up: Wax Therapy Brazilian and Body Waxing

Honoree: Urban Nirvana Spa & Salon - Columbia

Sports Medicine

Expert care for athletes of all levels—helping you recover, perform, and stay in the game.

🏆 First place: Carolina Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine | A welcoming environment and expert physcial therapists make this spot your No. 1 sports medicine pick.

🥈 Runner Up: Forged Physical Therapy

Honoree: Jeffrey Alan Guy, MD

Veterinary Clinics

Where pets are treated like family—offering gentle, comprehensive care for your furry pals.

🏆 First place: CVETS - Columbia Veterinary Emergency Trauma and Specialty | Your pets are in good hands at this specialty clinic offering 24-hour emergency services.

🥈 Runner Up: Four Paws Animal Clinic

Honoree: Shandon-Wood Animal Clinic

Entertainment & Retail

Arts + Craft Store

From projects to crafts, find everything you need to create and make memories together.

🏆 First place: If it’s Paper! | Rainbow-fied party supplies await around every corner at this one-stop paper product shop.

🥈 Runner Up: City Art Art Supplies

Honoree: New Brookland Railroad & Hobby

Bookstore

Your curated selection of literature, cozy reading nooks, and a community for curious minds.

🏆 First place: All Good Books | Grab your new favorite paperback, sip on coffe and wine, or attend a community literary event at this iconic local destination.

🥈 Runner Up: The Book Dispensary

Honoree: Ed’s Editions

Golf Course

A little birdie told us that this is your favorite golf course.

🏆 First place: Cobblestone Golf Club | The natural beauty of this 27-hole course makes it a favorite for local golf lovers.

🥈 Runner Up: Charwood

Honoree: The Spur at Northwoods

Museum

The places to explore history, culture, art, and science through curated exhibits.

🏆 First place: South Carolina State Museum | The history of South Carolina comes alive at this downtown museum with interactive displays including a planetarium.

🥈 Runner Up: Columbia Museum of Art

Honoree: EdVenture

Photo by COLAtoday team

Music Venue

A vibrant hub for live performances showcasing local and touring artists.

🏆 First place: Township Auditorium | The shows began in 1930, and they haven’t stopped dazzling the community since.

🥈 Runner Up: Koger Center for the Arts

Honoree: The Senate

Party Venue

A dedicated space designed for hosting celebrations, events, and gatherings.

🏆 First place: 701 Whaley | Expansive ballrooms, stunning windows, and historic features make this spot the perfect backdrop for your wedding or event.

🥈 Runner Up: The Exquisite Pour

Honoree: EdVenture

Pet-Friendly Venue

Your favorite place to eat, drink, play, or stay with your furry friend.

🏆 First place: Soda City Market | Saturday mornings wouldn’t be the same without Soda City Market — and browsing stands and vendors is most fun with your dog in tow.

🥈 Runner Up: Jake’s

Honoree: Publico

Theater + Performance Venue

Your venue of choice for live artistic performances and award-winning shows.

🏆 First place: Koger Center for the Arts | Ballet, Broadway, and orchestras find a home at University of South Carolina’s performing arts center.

🥈 Runner Up: Trustus Theatre

Honoree: Town Theatre

Vintage + Resale Shops

Where to shop sustainably and stylishly with handpicked pieces that celebrate the past.

🏆 First place: REFIND | Incredible home decor and furniture are waiting to be found at this favorite local vintage store.

🥈 Runner Up: Once Upon A Child

Honoree: Sid and Nancy