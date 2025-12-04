Support Us Button Widget
City

COLAtoday 2025 Recap: The big news stories of 2025

It’s not just your year in music — we’ve also rounded up your year in local news.

December 4, 2025 • 
David Stringer
GATHER COLA Rendering.jpg

GATHER COLA will be located next door to REI on Bull Street.

Rendering by Garvin Design Group

Spotify dropped its 2025 Wrapped report, showing users how their year looked for their listening habits, but two can play that game.

We’re here to bring you our COLAtoday Rewind, in which we share one of the top stories from each month. Let’s jump in.

January

Assembly Street Railroad Separation Project moves forward with funding | The plan to reduce rail congestion on Assembly Street, funded with $204 million in federal funding, aims to improve safety and connectivity, and reduce delays.

February

Gather COLA coming to BullStreet District | Columbians love a major project that’s announced and completed in the same year. Gather COLA food hall will celebrate its grand opening today, Friday, Dec. 5.

Toolbox in foreground of photo featuring a group of people wearing white hard hats in museum undergoing renovation

We went on a hard hat tour led by CMA Executive Director Della Watkins for a behind-the-scenes look at the current renovation.

Photo by COLAtoday

March

The CMA’s galleries are temporarily closed — here’s why | We shed a little light on the museum’s major lighting update and renovations. Now you can celebrate it at the 75th Anniversary Gala on Friday, Jan. 16, from 7 to 11 p.m.

April

Inside The Laundry: A historic space with a new spin | The Laundry, an event space in the BullStreet District, blends restored architecture and flexible design to host weddings, corporate events, and celebrations with historic character.

May

Dawn Staley’s bronze statue was unveiled in the Vista | Coach Staley has gold medals, National Championships, and many other accolades. Now, she is featured in bronze, championing her legacy not only as a basketball player + coach, but as a leader and advocate for equity.

Hunter Gatherer demo-9969 Medium.png

The building at 900 Main St. was originally constructed in 1913. | Photo by COLAtoday

June

Deconstruction begins at historic 900 Main St. | Columbians said goodbye to the former Hunter Gatherer building and found ways to preserve its materials, memories, and the mural on its side.

July

Godspeed Coffee puts down roots in Five Points | Godspeed Coffee, a popular pop-up vendor, is hard at work on its new location with an opening date expected soon.

August

Sylvan’s Jewelers first tenant in Vista Depot District | Sylvan’s Jewelers is moving to the Vista and expanding its showroom and Rolex offerings in the SC Railroad Depot.

September

Restaurant Roundup: New and coming-soon restaurants | With so many new announcements since September, this one’s due for an update.

October

SC rolls out new SC250 license plates | New SC license plates feature the Moultrie Flag and the phrase “Where the Revolutionary War Was Won.”

IMG_4786.jpg

Columbia welcomed back its crown jewel park. | Photo by COLAtoday

November

A guide to the grand re-opening weekend at Finlay Park | After years of updates, Finlay Park welcomed visitors back to explore all 18 acres of the freshly renovated park and enjoy two days of free live music.

The data isn’t in for December... yet. Send our newsletter to a friend to help them start the New Year with the best that Cola has to offer.

More from COLAtoday
Yellow flowers outside
Outdoors
How to turn your Midlands yard into a mini wildlife haven
A grassroots effort is helping Midlands properties become part of a nationwide habitat network.
December 3, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Perspective-Fall-2025-rendering-by-4240 Architecture-webres.jpg
Business
Publix to open new downtown store in BullStreet District
Publix will open a new 50,000-sqft downtown store in the BullStreet District, expanding walkable grocery access with construction starting in 2026.
December 3, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Slip 53-Renderings-4.png
Business
Slip 53 to open in Five Points in spring 2026
Slip 53, a coastal-inspired oyster and seafood spot, will open in the former Pecknel Music Co. building.
December 2, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
The South Carolina State Museum's planetarium is illuminated to resemble a snow globe. Through large glass windows, the spherical structure is lit with a festive blue glow, with light projections of holiday trees and snowflakes creating a wintry atmosphere. Wreaths hang on the doors, enhancing the holiday theme. The sleek metal framework of the building and the decorations lend a seasonal charm, making the planetarium look like a magical winter display from the outside.
Events
Plan Ahead: Don’t miss these events happening in Columbia
Bookmark this guide for a curated list of events taking place each month that we’re most looking forward to.
December 2, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_0243
Business
How to shop local on Small Business Saturday
The 16th annual edition of Small Business Saturday falls on November 29 — the perfect time to help you add a local sparkle into your holiday shopping.
November 26, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_4854 Large.png
1.75 million lights illuminate Segra Park
Here’s what to do, see, and eat during this year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights at Segra Park.
November 24, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Seaboard Street.jpeg
Development
All aboard Seaboard Vista, a new mixed-use redevelopment
Seaboard Vista will restore four historic Vista buildings into a 47,590-sqft mixed-use district with dining, retail, offices, and lofts.
November 20, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Kim_ReFind_241122-27.jpeg
Events
Prepare for the holidays with these local markets and pop-ups
The holidays are just around the corner in Columbia, and these local vendors are offering food, drinks, and decor perfect for each seasonal festivity.
November 18, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Multi 11.14 SC Lottery.gif
Sponsored
From the field to the finish line: LIFE Scholarship alumni making an impact
Sponsored by
Finlay Park Fountain-4113.png
A guide to the grand re-opening weekend at Finlay Park
Explore all 18 acres of the freshly renovated park and enjoy two days of free live music.
November 12, 2025
 · 
David Stringer