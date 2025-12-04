COLAtoday 2025 Recap: The big news stories of 2025

Spotify dropped its 2025 Wrapped report, showing users how their year looked for their listening habits, but two can play that game.

We’re here to bring you our COLAtoday Rewind, in which we share one of the top stories from each month. Let’s jump in.

January

Assembly Street Railroad Separation Project moves forward with funding | The plan to reduce rail congestion on Assembly Street, funded with $204 million in federal funding, aims to improve safety and connectivity, and reduce delays.

February

Gather COLA coming to BullStreet District | Columbians love a major project that’s announced and completed in the same year. Gather COLA food hall will celebrate its grand opening today, Friday, Dec. 5.

We went on a hard hat tour led by CMA Executive Director Della Watkins for a behind-the-scenes look at the current renovation. Photo by COLAtoday

March

The CMA’s galleries are temporarily closed — here’s why | We shed a little light on the museum’s major lighting update and renovations. Now you can celebrate it at the 75th Anniversary Gala on Friday, Jan. 16, from 7 to 11 p.m.

April

Inside The Laundry: A historic space with a new spin | The Laundry, an event space in the BullStreet District, blends restored architecture and flexible design to host weddings, corporate events, and celebrations with historic character.

May

Dawn Staley’s bronze statue was unveiled in the Vista | Coach Staley has gold medals, National Championships, and many other accolades. Now, she is featured in bronze, championing her legacy not only as a basketball player + coach, but as a leader and advocate for equity.

The building at 900 Main St. was originally constructed in 1913. | Photo by COLAtoday

June

Deconstruction begins at historic 900 Main St. | Columbians said goodbye to the former Hunter Gatherer building and found ways to preserve its materials, memories, and the mural on its side.

July

Godspeed Coffee puts down roots in Five Points | Godspeed Coffee, a popular pop-up vendor, is hard at work on its new location with an opening date expected soon.

August

Sylvan’s Jewelers first tenant in Vista Depot District | Sylvan’s Jewelers is moving to the Vista and expanding its showroom and Rolex offerings in the SC Railroad Depot.

September

Restaurant Roundup: New and coming-soon restaurants | With so many new announcements since September, this one’s due for an update.

October

SC rolls out new SC250 license plates | New SC license plates feature the Moultrie Flag and the phrase “Where the Revolutionary War Was Won.”

Columbia welcomed back its crown jewel park. | Photo by COLAtoday

November

A guide to the grand re-opening weekend at Finlay Park | After years of updates, Finlay Park welcomed visitors back to explore all 18 acres of the freshly renovated park and enjoy two days of free live music.

The data isn’t in for December... yet. Send our newsletter to a friend to help them start the New Year with the best that Cola has to offer.