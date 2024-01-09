Hot soups of the season in Columbia

No gazpacho allowed: today we’re talking hot soups. As the cold weather sets in, nothing beats the warmth of a soup du jour.
Grab a spoon and some saltines, and explore Cola’s rich soup scene:
Backstreets, 2400 Devine St., Columbia — A local favorite, Backstreets offers daily homemade soups. Enjoy them in a bread bowl or paired with a Caesar or garden salad.
Boca Grande Burritos, 4525 Forest Dr. 2-A, Columbia — Beyond burritos, Boca Grande serves a special three-bean soup this season, available by the cup or bowl.
Casa Linda’s, 2009 N Beltline Blvd., Columbia — Savor the flavors of Sopa de Pollo with marinated chicken in a broth brimming with diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and avocado.
Coa Agaveria Y Cocina, 823-A Lady St., Columbia — Coa showcases two unique soups: the Pozole Verde with chicken, hominy, cabbage, radish, onion, and the Sopa Azteca with chicken, panela cheese, chile pasilla, avocado, and crispy tortilla.
Duke’s Pad Thai, 904 Knox Abbott Dr., Cayce — Choose from a variety of soups like Tom Yum, Tom Kha, Miso, or Dumpling, or create your own at its noodle bar.
Kao Thai, 1307 Main St., Columbia — Dip into the Tom Kha Chicken, a spicy and tangy coconut soup featuring chicken, tomatoes, mushrooms, galangal root, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, and cilantro.
No Name Deli, 2042 Marion St., Columbia — Try the rotating soup du jour or the classic vegetable soup, perfectly paired with a side of cornbread.
The Gourmet Shop, 724 Saluda Ave., Columbia — This Five Points staple, while mostly known for its chicken salad, also offers Tomato Bisque, a long-time favorite.
The Other Store, 4130 Bethel Church Rd., Columbia — One of Cola’s hidden gems, where you’ll find a variety of soups like corn chowder, chicken noodle, and chicken bog. Watch for gazpacho on the specials board when spring flowers bloom.