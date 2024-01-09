Hot soups of the season in Columbia

No gazpacho allowed: today we’re talking hot soups. As the cold weather sets in, nothing beats the warmth of a soup du jour.

Grab a spoon and some saltines, and explore Cola’s rich soup scene:

Backstreets , 2400 Devine St., Columbia — A local favorite, Backstreets offers daily homemade soups. Enjoy them in a bread bowl or paired with a Caesar or garden salad.

Boca Grande Burritos , 4525 Forest Dr. 2-A, Columbia — Beyond burritos, Boca Grande serves a special three-bean soup this season, available by the cup or bowl.

Casa Linda’s , 2009 N Beltline Blvd., Columbia — Savor the flavors of Sopa de Pollo with marinated chicken in a broth brimming with diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and avocado.

Coa Agaveria Y Cocina , 823-A Lady St., Columbia — Coa showcases two unique soups: the Pozole Verde with chicken, hominy, cabbage, radish, onion, and the Sopa Azteca with chicken, panela cheese, chile pasilla, avocado, and crispy tortilla.

Duke’s Pad Thai , 904 Knox Abbott Dr., Cayce — Choose from a variety of soups like Tom Yum, Tom Kha, Miso, or Dumpling, or create your own at its noodle bar.

Kao Thai , 1307 Main St., Columbia — Dip into the Tom Kha Chicken, a spicy and tangy coconut soup featuring chicken, tomatoes, mushrooms, galangal root, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, and cilantro.

No Name Deli , 2042 Marion St., Columbia — Try the rotating soup du jour or the classic vegetable soup, perfectly paired with a side of cornbread.

The Gourmet Shop , 724 Saluda Ave., Columbia — This Five Points staple, while mostly known for its chicken salad, also offers Tomato Bisque, a long-time favorite.