Gray Collegiate Academy is expanding and opening a satellite campus in Irmo

Gray Collegiate Academy will be opening its new satellite campus in Irmo this August 2025, initially hosting ~600 students, grades six through 10.

January 24, 2025 • 
Samantha Robertson
Gray Collegiate Academy

The Irmo campus will open in August of 2025 with three permanent modulars and an airnasium/weightroom. | Rendering provided via Gray Collegiate Academy

Gray Collegiate Academy announced the August 2025 opening of its new satellite campus, slated for 617 Koon Road in Irmo, that will initially host ~600 students, grades six through 10, with plans to include grades 11 + 12 in the future.

The expansion

The tuition-free, public charter school located on Leaphart Road in West Columbia will remain the main campus, hosting all athletic practices and events, and a shuttle will transport students between campuses every afternoon, if needed.

“This expansion marks an incredible milestone for Gray Collegiate Academy as we bring our commitment to academic excellence and dual-credit opportunities to even more students,” said Principal Dr. Brian Newsome. “We are excited to offer families in Irmo the same high-quality education and college prep focus that has defined our success, while maintaining the strong sense of community that makes our school unique.”

Prospective families interested in the Irmo campus offerings can attend informational information sessions, and those looking for a job can explore its current job opportunities.

