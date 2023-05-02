4 things to consider when selecting a bank

The right bank should complement your lifestyle and financial goals. When deciding who to trust your finances with, consider these four criteria and ask yourself how your current bank meets them:

Community involvement

If local economic growth is important to you, prioritize a community-focused bank that is committed to reinvesting in local economic development.

An actively involved bank can provide you + your neighbors increased access to:



Small business loans

Mortgages

Charitable donations

Overall financial wellness

Longevity + stability

Do your research — find a bank with a track record of success and the ability to remain steadfast during uncertain economic times. Consider how long the bank has been established and how they plan for growth into the future.

Carolinas-based First Bank began in 1935 during the height of the Great Depression in order to safeguard the hard-earned funds of local farmers, community members + business people. Today, the regional bank offers a wide range of personal + business financial services.

Personalized customer service

It’s important to think about what your perfect banking relationship would look like. Do you value a tailored in-person experience or do you prefer online banking services with less one-on-one interaction?

Regional banks, like First Bank, have the ability to offer the best of both worlds. Customers can benefit from personal relationships or more hands-off banking, whichever they prefer.

Breadth of financial services

While you may not operate a business today, in 5-years’ time you might be able to open the bicycle shop you’ve always dreamed of owning. The ability to grow with your bank is a factor to consider.

Ask:

