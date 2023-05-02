SUBSCRIBE
Sponsored Content
Business

4 things to consider when selecting a bank

Here’s what First Bank says should be top-of-mind.

May 2, 2023 • 
Garcelle Vierra ErdieFirst Bank
Sponsored by
FirstBank_MULTI_5.4.23.jpeg

First Bank has invested over $1.2 billion in community development loans to revitalize low- and moderate-income areas, donating $500,000 to support education-focused initiatives across the Carolinas in 2022.

Photo provided by First Bank

Table of Contents
Community involvement
Longevity + stability
Personalized customer service
Breadth of financial services

The right bank should complement your lifestyle and financial goals. When deciding who to trust your finances with, consider these four criteria and ask yourself how your current bank meets them:

Community involvement

If local economic growth is important to you, prioritize a community-focused bank that is committed to reinvesting in local economic development.

An actively involved bank can provide you + your neighbors increased access to:

  • Small business loans
  • Mortgages
  • Charitable donations
  • Overall financial wellness

Longevity + stability

Do your research — find a bank with a track record of success and the ability to remain steadfast during uncertain economic times. Consider how long the bank has been established and how they plan for growth into the future.

Carolinas-based First Bank began in 1935 during the height of the Great Depression in order to safeguard the hard-earned funds of local farmers, community members + business people. Today, the regional bank offers a wide range of personal + business financial services.

Personalized customer service

It’s important to think about what your perfect banking relationship would look like. Do you value a tailored in-person experience or do you prefer online banking services with less one-on-one interaction?

Regional banks, like First Bank, have the ability to offer the best of both worlds. Customers can benefit from personal relationships or more hands-off banking, whichever they prefer.

Breadth of financial services

While you may not operate a business today, in 5-years’ time you might be able to open the bicycle shop you’ve always dreamed of owning. The ability to grow with your bank is a factor to consider.

Ask:

  • Does your bank offer a comprehensive suite of business services?
  • What kinds of personal loan and credit products are available?
  • Are there different kinds of checking accounts designed to fit different stages of your life and different members of your family?*
More from COLAtoday
COLA.GVL-Prisma Health Stroke Awareness Month-5.3.23.jpeg
Sponsored
When seconds count: Knowing the signs and symptoms of stroke
Sponsored by
Midlands-Gives-2023.jpg
Sponsored
Help support 570+ nonprofits during Midlands Gives 2023
Sponsored by
Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer at Segra Park
Sponsored
Try This: Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer at Segra Park
Sponsored by
Glasses of wine being poured by a man in a suit jacket
Sponsored
Add to cal: One week until Art Blossoms at the CMA
Sponsored by