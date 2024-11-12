Support Us Button Widget
Strange sightings in South Carolina

From lizards the size of dogs, a Bigfoot, and dozens of monkeys, here’s what people across South Carolina are claiming to see.

November 12, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Lizard NL version.png

Tegu lizards can grow up to 4 ft. in length.

Photo by Dustin Smith via SCDNR

Trust your eyes. It’s entirely possible you could see monkeys or a lizard the size of dogs in your yard, in which case you should contact SCDNR. If you’re hiking the Palmetto Trail just west of Columbia, you may see Bigfoot.

Tik Tok was buzzing about the sighting with one account commenting “Even Bigfoot is moving to SC.”

According to the report on the Bigfoot Field Research Organization, a hunter self-identified as “J.M.” said, “We watched each other for probably 30 seconds but felt like forever before it turned and walked off.”

As for the dog-sized lizards, those are Argentine black and white tegus, a non-native species that have been spotted across the state, including in Lexington in 2020. That one was a 2.5 ft. female.

As for the female rhesus macaques that broke free from the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center in Yemassee last week, 30 of the 43 have been recovered.

Now we’ll need to update our cryptids of Columbia article.

