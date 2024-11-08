COLAtoday’s 2024 holiday gift guide: 90+ gifts for everyone on your list

Season’s greetings, Cola. Festive time is upon us — and in between hot cocoa drinking and twinkle light hanging, we’re guessing you’re shopping for a few special people on your list. Look no further than the official COLAtoday gift guide, with 90+ gift ideas including unique local treasures and the season’s hottest items.

Gifts for singles

Including a knitted blanket and a punny candle. Graphic by 6AM City

Holiday shopping for a single in your life? Treat them to comfort, coziness, and little luxuries with these gift ideas.

Local pick: Ursa Major’s Bright & Easy 3-Minute Flash Mask | $44 | It’s the thing they’d want to use and have on hand but wouldn’t buy for themselves.

Smeg Electric Kettle | $190.00 | Splurge on a coveted retro-style Smeg appliance, perfect for making teas and coffees all year long.

Knitted weighted blanket | $135.99 | Perfect for a bed or couch, this 15-lb blanket offers comforting weight with an aesthetic knit finish.

Local pick: A trip to Shvaas Spa | $75 | Block out the outside noise and find synergy in this 60-minute float session.

Melissa Clark’s “Dinner in One” | $29.99 | A New York Times bestseller + a best cookbook of the year by Food & Wine, Melissa Clark’s recipe collection serves up delicious, one-pot meals for dinner.

Automatic curtain opener | $89.99 | A smart device that opens curtains automatically by smartphone app, Alexa, or Google Home — they can even set schedules.

“I need a hug(e margarita)” candle | $17.95 | Gift them a handmade candle bound to make anybody laugh.

Gifts for parents

Including a jumbo cooler bag and conversation starters for kids. Graphic by 6AM City

The holidays = the best time for gifting parents smart and functional items to ease carpool, lunch prep, and home organization. Shop stand-out gifts for parents and families.

Local pick: Molly Maid of the Midlands and Columbia | Prices vary | Treat them to a clean, beautiful home by booking a local, professional cleaning service.

Ceneda large cooler bag | $24.99 | This insulated, leak-proof tote is perfect for family road trips, beach trips, and everything in between.

Car backseat organizers | $34.99 | Speaking of road trips, these backseat car organizers are every parent’s best friend + come complete with a tablet holder.

200 Kids Conversation Cards | $38.95 | Transform family dinners with a conversation-starting card game that asks kids and adults fun and meaningful questions.

Local pick: Seminole Candle Company large bundle | $75 | Keep your home smelling nice and ready for guests with Seminole’s line of scents, from cozy cashmere to spice sugar plum.

Bento Lunch Box | $32.99 | Gift parents an organized + colorful lunch box complete with a food jar, dividers, and silicone utensils.

Smart calendar + chore chart | $317.99 | The future of chore charts is here — treat parents to the ultimate family organization tool, complete with Google calendar syncing, color coding, and meal planning.

Gifts for young people

Including a glitzy tumbler and Spikeball. Graphic by 6AM City

Bring on the rhinestones, games, noise, and fun. Shop our favorite holiday gifts for young people, all perfect for gifting to grandkids, nieces + nephews, and cousins at this year’s family gathering.

Local pick: The Tea Dragon Society Box Set | $63.99 | This Juvenile fiction book set of four from All Good Boooks comes highly recommended from Book Seller Julie + features beautifully done animations of animals, dragons, unicorns, fantasy, and more.

Women’s cropped quarter zip | $52.99 | A bestseller in women’s fashion sweatshirts, this cropped sweatshirt comes in multiple colors and includes a thumb hole.

Spikeball set | $67.99 | A popular yard game they’ll want to play immediately after unwrapping.

Blank Slate game | $24.99 | Get the whole family laughing together during holiday gatherings with this highly-rated word association party game.

Studded bling tumbler | $29.99 | The perfect gift for the glitz lover in your family.

Local pick: Gift card to Papa Jazz Record Shoppe | Price varies | Whether it’s Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, or Charli XCX, let them pick out their favorite recent album on vinyl.

Mini karaoke machine | $37.99 | Both kids and adults will end up belting their heart out with this wireless, Bluetooth karaoke set.

Gifts for homebodies

Including a puzzle board and the prettiest tea set. Graphic by 6AM City

Know someone whose idea of a good time is curling up with a book and a cup of tea? (Guilty.) Shop great gift ideas for homebodies, including vintage games and the best gift for puzzle lovers.

Local pick: Bird feeder | Prices vary | Bring the outdoors to your favorite homebody with a bird feeder from Wild Birds Unlimited.

Vintage bookshelf Scrabble, Monopoly, and Clue | $117.99 | Gift three of the most popular classic board games in an elegant set that will bedeck any bookshelf.

Rotating puzzle board + poppy puzzle | $89.99 + $29.95 | Puzzle-lovers will appreciate this rotating puzzle board complete with drawers for sorting pieces — pair it with a colorful, cheery poppy puzzle.

Local pick: Terminado Sauce | $11.99 | Give those homemade meals an extra kick with Sam’s Garlic Shack’s signature sauce.

Cotton waffle bathrobe | $131.40 | A luxury hotel + spa-quality waffle robe crafted from 100% cotton and silk.

Heated foot massager | $129.99 | Equipped with infrared heating, this soothing foot massager will comfort and soothe sore feet.

Teabloom flowering tea set | $69.95 | A beautiful glass teapot and a set of flowering teas that bloom right in the pot.

Gifts for your significant other

Including comfy flannel and the best slippers. Graphic by 6AM City

It’s always the ultimate question of the season — what are you going to gift your partner for the holidays? Shop great gift ideas for your significant other to make them feel warm, cozy, and loved this winter.

Local pick: Pottery class | Prices vary | Book a pottery class at the State of The Art Gallery and Pottery Studio. You never know what new hobby you’ll unlock.

TheraGun Mini Massage Gun | $199.00 | A compact and travel-sized deep tissue massager that can relieve sore muscles and speed up recovery in between workouts.

Women’s Orolay Thickened Down Jacket | $151.99+ | The ultimate winter coat that’s windproof, warm, and stylish.

Men’s UGG Romeo Slipper or Women’s UGG Tasman Slipper | $109.95+ | Gift your partner the perfect winter slipper that can be worn both in and out of the house.

Local pick: Sunset Sitting Planter | $60 | If your significant other loves plants as much as they love you, gift them this dreamy, ombre planter perfect for green thumbs.

Sherpa-lined flannel shirt jacket | $76.95+ | Choose your favorite plaid pattern + snag them a warm jacket great for hiking, trekking, and camping all season long.

“From the library of” book embosser | $18.99+ | For the partner who loves to read, this personalized gift will add flair and meaning to their home library.

Gifts for holiday parties + gift exchanges

Including a fancy hot sauce set and a YETI tumbler. Graphic by 6AM City

Eyeing an office holiday party, white elephant exchange, or gift grab-bag this holiday season? Don’t panic — here’s exactly what to get to spread cheer and mirth at this season’s holiday gathering.

Local pick: Ultra Cotton Long Sleeve Tee | $30 | Who wouldn’t want to rep their city?

YETI Rambler 30-oz stainless steel tumbler | $38.00 | A durable, fan-favorite tumbler anyone will love.

Gourmet flake salt gift set | $11.99 | A set of truffle, garlic, herbs de provence, and steak + rib salt perfect for home cooks.

TRUFF 3-bottle set | $19.99 | A great sampler gift of the original TRUFF hot sauce, hotter hot sauce, and black truffle oil.

Funny flip-over desk signs | $13.99 | Perfect for the office gift exchange, these flip-over signs display messages like “Drinks after work?” and “Shh...I’m thinking.”

Porta-Potty Shot Glasses | $19.99 | Liven up the gift grab bag with highly-rated porta-potty shot glasses.

Local pick: Stationery from XOXO By Jaime | $4+ | Jaime specializes in handcrafted stationery and has just the card for you. We all have someone to send a thank you card to.

Gifts for neighbors

Including a jam advent calendar and an heirloom pie dish. Graphic by 6AM City

Looking to show your neighbor some love this holiday season? Shop elegant, thoughtful gifts that will spark joy and cheer for anyone on your block.

Local pick: A bag of locally roasted coffee beans | $18.50 | This roast is Oliver Gospel Roastery’s darkest roast and full of flavor.

Toschi Amarena cherries | $19.99 | Perfect on cheese boards, atop ice cream, or straight out of the jar, these Italian Amarena cherries are a little luxury.

Pompom fringe blanket | $21.99 | Because who doesn’t love curling up with an ultra soft blanket at the end of the day?

Wine opener gift set | $59.99 | Level up neighborhood wine night with a wine decanter set complete with an electric opener, aerator, and foil cutter.

Local pick: Loaves of Love | $10 | Nothing says “thank you for being my neighbor” like a fresh baked loaf of sourdough.

Bonne Maman 2024 jam advent calendar | $44.99 | They’ll love counting down December with 24 limited edition spreads in this sweet + unique holiday gift.

Le Creuset heritage pie dish | $55.95 | Give the gift of a classic, heirloom pie dish they’ll bake comforting treats in for years to come.

Gifts for students

Including the best headphones and a dorm-friendly basketball hoop. Graphic by 6AM City

From classroom-approved water bottles, to dorm room must-haves, to great campus attire, shop the best gifts to give students this holiday season.

Local pick: University of South Carolina Clear Crossbody Tote | $18.98 | Because every USC student needs a clear bag to enter all homegame arenas.

Stanley Quencher | $45.00 | The internet-famous water bottle, available in cute colors like Matcha Cream.

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones | $549.00 | Splurge on a student with Apple’s noise-cancelling headphones — perfect for late nights spent studying at the library.

Rocketbook Everlast Fusion notebook | $39.99 | A digital notebook for to-do lists, lecture notes, and goals — save notes to the Cloud and wipe it clean for another use.

Crock-pot electric lunch box | $42.99 | Commuting students and interns can have hot meals on the go with this portable Crock-pot.

Local pick: Monkey tail cactus | $12 | Bring that dorm room to life with this eye catching plant from local nursery, Fat Cat Plant Co.

Ceiling Swish mini basketball hoop | $29.99 | An addictive mini basketball game to hang on the ceiling and complete any dorm room.

Cropped puffy vest | $36.97+ | A stylish vest for warmth walking to classes.

Gifts for pet owners

Including the best lint roller and a pet cam. Graphic by 6AM City

Tug on the heartstrings of any pet owner this holiday season with great gifts for cat + dog lovers.

Local pick: Go Gamecocks Pet Bandana | $27.99 | Because our pets are fans too.

Chom Chom Roller | $27.99 | Pet owners will be amazed by how much hair this reusable lint roller picks up from carpets, clothes, and couches.

Thoughts of Dog 2025 calendar | $17.99 | Gift a daily pup-spective of a sweet dog with this adorable and funny daily calendar.

Cat tunnel bed | $48.99 | A plush and ultra-soft cat pet bed with a fun feature — there’s a tunnel inside for cats to explore.

Local pick: Palmetto Dog Collar and bow tie | $8.50+ | You’ll have the most dapper dog at the market with this collar.

Furbo Mini Pet Camera | $79.00 | The ultimate home security camera for watching pets while you’re away.

Pawprint keepsake kit | $16.95 | A DIY kit for pet owners to make their very own personalized clay pet keepsake.

Gifts for the proud Soda Citizen

These gifts are bursting with local pride. Graphic by 6AM City

Holiday gifting = the perfect excuse to show your Cola pride. Shop great gifts for Soda Citizens that pay tribute to the best city + sports teams in the nation (we’re biased, of course).

Local pick: South Carolina Gamecocks Under Armour Custom Replica Football Jersey - Black | $139.99 | Custom make a jersey and for the biggest Gamecock fan you know.

Local pick: South Carolina Gamecocks Gameday Couture Women’s In It To Win It Sporty Pullover Sweatshirt | $59.99 | Everyone needs a go-to pullover.

Local pick: Soda City Market T-shirt | $20 | There’s not much Soda Citizens love more than Soda City Market every Saturday morning.

Local pick: Custom Gamecock Jacket | $179 | Want an outfit that stands out while you’re cheering for the Gamecocks? Look no further than 1801GamedayThreads custom denim jackets.

Gifts for foodies

Including a nut milk maker and a stuffed burger press. Graphic by 6AM City

You know that friend who’s always thinking about the next meal they’re going to make? Honor their inner foodie with a great culinary gift this season — they might just whip you up something delicious in return.

Local pick: Bourbon Bath | $10.99 | Grab this marinade and grilling sauce to spice up any dish.

Almond Cow Nut Milk Maker | $249.95 | The ultimate gift for your dairy-free friend, this nut milk maker can turn their favorite nut or seed into milk at the touch of a button.

Honey sampler set | $44.99 | A sweet gift including salty honey, hot honey, and Meyer lemon honey.

“Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten | $34 | One of this year’s most anticipated memoirs from Ina Garten, aka the Barefoot Contessa, beloved Food Network personality and cultural icon.

Stuffed burger press | $19.95 | Foodie friends can make burgers stuffed with cheese, bacon, onions, jalapenos, or whatever they dream up with this grill accessory.

Local pick: War Mouth steak sauce | $10 | The Cottontown restaurants spices and sauces are so good you’ll need a bottle to take home with you.

Sous vide precision cooker | $99 | Home cooks can take their cuisine to a whole new level with this sous vide cooker that achieves the perfect level of doneness.

Gifts for adventurers

Including a classic outdoor beanie and a two cup cook set. Graphic by 6AM City

Level up your loved one’s hiking, camping, and trekking this holiday season with gifts perfect for outdoor adventures.

Local pick: REI Trailmade Rain Jacket | $69.95 | Everyone needs a rain coat on hand just in case for any outdoor adventure.

Thule 614 Pulse Rack | $599.95 | The ultimate car rooftop cargo box for someone that spends more time outside than they do indoors.

Carhartt men’s knit cuffed beanie | $19.99 | This classic Carhartt knit beanie has 100,000+ five-star reviews for good reason — it’s durable, warm, and available in 35+ colors.

Local pick: Congaree National Park Canoe Tour | $100 | Experience the beauty of SC’s only National Park during this guided tour.

LifeStraw Collapsible Squeeze Bottle Water Filter System | $43.95 | For that special someone who’s always hiking or backpacking, this collapsible LifeStraw water bottle is a gift that will keep them hydrated for years to come.

Waterfly crossbody sling backpack | $34.99 | A light backpack designed with hiking in mind — adventurous friends can sling it on their back or chest and walk in comfort.

Stanley The Nesting Two Cup Cook Set | $25.00 | Made for outdoor cooking, this efficient little cooking kit can whip up hot meals, coffee, or boiling water.

Gifts that ship fast

Including a cute necklace and a Kindle remote page turner. Graphic by 6AM City

Need a last-minute holiday gift that will ship quickly? We’ve all been there. Shop five great gifts available with Prime two-day shipping.

Layering initial necklace | $14.99+ | Ship it fast, but make it feel personal with this 14K gold necklace displaying their first name initial.

Magnetic portable power bank charger | $39.99 | Perfect for the friend whose phone is always dying, this portable charger offers on-the-go power.

Candle warmer lamp + Voluspa Santal Vanille candle | $45.99 + 34.00 | Make a candle extra special by pairing it with a warmer lamp that will make it last longer with flame-free heat.

Men’s casual henley tee | $19.99 | Snag a soft and comfortable slim-fit shirt that will ship to you fast.

Kindle remote control page turner | $69.99 | Upgrade their Kindle reading experience with a universal remote control page turner — trust us, avid Kindle users will love it.

Gifts under $20

Including a chic bedside carafe and a winter-friendly lip balm. Graphic by 6AM City

You can score great holiday gifts on a budget this season — shop some of our favorite finds that will brighten up anyone’s holiday, all available for $20 or less.

Local pick: Vinyl record | Prices vary | The perfect gift for easy listening or rocking out for your funky music friend.

Bedside carafe + tumbler | $15.99 | Gift a pretty amber tumbler and glass perfect for adorning any bedside table.

Eucalyptus shower steamers | $19.99 | They’ll love aromatherapy shower steamers that smell like peppermint, menthol, and eucalyptus.

Local pick: Clarity Tea Blend | $18 | The African Violet Tea Company has several mixes to choose from, but this one will help you relax in during the holiday season.

Malin + Goetz lip moisturizer | $16 | A hydrating lip moisturizer with a devoted fan base, this gift is perfect for those suffering from chapped lips.

Beer bottle chiller sticks | $19.99 | Gift beer lovers these chiller sticks that can instantly turn sad, lukewarm beer into delicious, cold beer.

14K gold cuff earrings | $13.95 | An affordable and adorable best-selling accessory.

