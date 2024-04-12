8 events happening on April 20 in Columbia
Get ready for a big Cola weekend featuring four festivals and three concerts including everything from the Gamecocks spring football game to the Kinetic Derby in West Columbia where homemade derby carts charge down Meeting Street.
Cola’s lighting up on Saturday, April 20, with a blazing day of events around town. Whether you’re a sports person, live music lover, or looking to learn more about Cola’s creative side, there’s something for everyone. Here are four festivals and three concerts happening on Saturday.
Festivals
- 35th Annual Harambee Festival | Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, 1920 Two Notch Rd., Columbia | This event from Benedict College features headliners Keke Wyatt and Bishop Hezekiah Walker. Enjoy drum lines, gospel choirs, magician acts, dance performances, educational villages, free health screenings, and diverse dishes at this uplifting community event.
- Artista Vista | Congaree Vista District | Immerse yourself in Cola’s creativity with art gallery crawls, live music outside Blue Marlin, live art demonstrations at Lewis + Clark and One Eared Cow Glass, and an innovative Live Art Mart.
- Big Gamecock Weekend | Various locations | Celebrate all things Gamecocks with the Garnet and Black Spring Game, the Cocky Trot 5K, baseball games, and more. This year there will be a Junior Gamecock Club movie night at Williams-Brice Stadium. The free-to-attend Spring Game kicks off at 7 p.m.
- Kinetic Derby Day | Meeting Street and State Street, West Columbia | Experience the thrill of Kinetic Derby Day’s fifth annual event with a cartoon-themed twist. Watch as creatively crafted soapbox cars charge down Meeting Street. Dress up as your favorite cartoon character and enjoy a day of family fun.
Concerts
- John Mellencamp | The Township, 1703 Taylor St., Columbia | The new tour will feature the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer performing songs from his latest album, “Orpheus Descending.”
- Amy Grant | The Koger Center, 1051 Greene St., Columbia | Grant has been strumming her way through a thirty-plus-year career as a singer-songwriter, author, television host, and speaker.
- Upchurch Tune-In Tour | Historic Columbia Speedway, | $55 | Upchurch (aka Upchurch the Redneck) is the hick-hop alter ego of comic, rapper, and musician Ryan Upchurch. A knowing parody of the stereotypes of young men in the Deep South.