Slip 53 to open in Five Points in spring 2026

Slip 53, a modern oyster bar and coastal kitchen, is coming to Five Points in spring 2026. The new restaurant will open in the former Pecknel Music Co. building with the postcard mural on Saluda Avenue.

“We’re taking everything we love about great seafood and hospitality and giving it a home in Five Points,” says Casey Peissel, co-owner. “We want Slip 53 to be a laid-back yet refined dining experience that feels fresh, relaxed and easy to enjoy.”

Think elevated and inviting for the yacht club vibe. | Rendering by Garvin Design Group

Led by Peissel of Backstreets Grill and Steve Cook of Saluda’s, the concept will feature a raw bar, inventive seafood dishes, and coastal-inspired design with valet service and a private dining suite.

The Slip 53 name is a nod to the building’s past tenant, Gasque’s Sport Shop, which opened in 1953. The project is being developed by Cason Development Group, with Garvin Design Group as architect and Boyer Commercial Construction leading the build.