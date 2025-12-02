Support Us Button Widget
Business

Slip 53 to open in Five Points in spring 2026

Slip 53, a coastal-inspired oyster and seafood spot, will open in the former Pecknel Music Co. building.

December 2, 2025 • 
David Stringer
Slip 53-Renderings-4.png

Take in the views of Five Points through the front windows. | Rendering by Garvin Design Group

Slip 53, a modern oyster bar and coastal kitchen, is coming to Five Points in spring 2026. The new restaurant will open in the former Pecknel Music Co. building with the postcard mural on Saluda Avenue.

“We’re taking everything we love about great seafood and hospitality and giving it a home in Five Points,” says Casey Peissel, co-owner. “We want Slip 53 to be a laid-back yet refined dining experience that feels fresh, relaxed and easy to enjoy.”

Slip 53-Renderings-1.png

Think elevated and inviting for the yacht club vibe. | Rendering by Garvin Design Group

Led by Peissel of Backstreets Grill and Steve Cook of Saluda’s, the concept will feature a raw bar, inventive seafood dishes, and coastal-inspired design with valet service and a private dining suite.

The Slip 53 name is a nod to the building’s past tenant, Gasque’s Sport Shop, which opened in 1953. The project is being developed by Cason Development Group, with Garvin Design Group as architect and Boyer Commercial Construction leading the build.

More from COLAtoday
The South Carolina State Museum's planetarium is illuminated to resemble a snow globe. Through large glass windows, the spherical structure is lit with a festive blue glow, with light projections of holiday trees and snowflakes creating a wintry atmosphere. Wreaths hang on the doors, enhancing the holiday theme. The sleek metal framework of the building and the decorations lend a seasonal charm, making the planetarium look like a magical winter display from the outside.
Events
Plan Ahead: Don’t miss these events happening in Columbia
Bookmark this guide for a curated list of events taking place each month that we’re most looking forward to.
December 2, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_0243
Business
How to shop local on Small Business Saturday
The 16th annual edition of Small Business Saturday falls on November 29 — the perfect time to help you add a local sparkle into your holiday shopping.
November 26, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_4854 Large.png
1.75 million lights illuminate Segra Park
Here’s what to do, see, and eat during this year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights at Segra Park.
November 24, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Seaboard Street.jpeg
Development
All aboard Seaboard Vista, a new mixed-use redevelopment
Seaboard Vista will restore four historic Vista buildings into a 47,590-sqft mixed-use district with dining, retail, offices, and lofts.
November 20, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Kim_ReFind_241122-27.jpeg
Events
Prepare for the holidays with these local markets and pop-ups
The holidays are just around the corner in Columbia, and these local vendors are offering food, drinks, and decor perfect for each seasonal festivity.
November 18, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Multi 11.14 SC Lottery.gif
Sponsored
From the field to the finish line: LIFE Scholarship alumni making an impact
Sponsored by
Finlay Park Fountain-4113.png
A guide to the grand re-opening weekend at Finlay Park
Explore all 18 acres of the freshly renovated park and enjoy two days of free live music.
November 12, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Peace of Soul employee holding two plates of food
Food
Where to pre-order your Thanksgiving dinner
Allergic to your stove? No problem — here’s where to go.
November 12, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
GatherCOLA-Construction-Nov4-2025.JPG
Food
Gather COLA set to open in December
Gather COLA officially opens Friday, Dec. 5 with a day long celebration that’s even bringing Santa out.
November 10, 2025
Devine Night Out_-4.jpg
City
Kick off the holiday season at Devine Night Out
Devine Street transforms into a holiday block party with shopping deals, live music, food, and snow.
November 10, 2025
 · 
David Stringer