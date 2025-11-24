1.75 million lights illuminate Segra Park

1.75 million — that’s the number of lights glowing in Segra Park for this year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights.

The walk-through display is underway now and runs through Saturday, Jan. 3, with a rock ‘n roll theme that’s synced to the lights for each seasonal song. This year’s edition comes with even more lights, more food options, and more activations around every corner of the park.

With so much to see, we don’t want you to miss a thing. Here’s everything you’ll want to hit once you step inside.

Take a ride

Kids 12 and under can hop on the Fireflies Express, a train that chugs all the way around the stadium, and take a spin in a tractor on the carousel. Pro tip: Grab a ticket to ride both for $6.

Follow the scavenger route

This year’s selfie-station scavenger hunt winds through the displays with themed backdrops and hidden surprises. It’s simple for kids, and you’ll have plenty of memories from the holiday adventure.

See Santa (and send him mail)

Santa will be there every night, except Christmas Eve (we hear he’s busy that day), and there’s a mailbox so you can mail him letters. It helps get the word back to the North Pole to let the elves know what to build. There’s also a crafting area where you can create a toolbox. Perfect for whoever is the fixer-upper of the house.

Grab a treat

From warm churros to cheesecake bites, there are snacks scattered throughout the concourse, but we suggest relaxing at the fire pit with a s’mores kit.

Don’t miss this snowy photo op. | Photo by COLAtoday

Walk in a winter wonderland

It might be the closest thing to snowfall we see all season, so snag a photo at the “snow” machine located on the centerfield concourse.

Reserve an igloo

A limited number of $180 igloos are still available for guests who want a private spot on the infield to take in the lights. This year, each igloo is a different color, so it’s easier for the kids to find their way back as they play in the park, and you enjoy hanging with friends.