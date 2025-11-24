Support Us Button Widget

1.75 million lights illuminate Segra Park

Here’s what to do, see, and eat during this year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights at Segra Park.

November 24, 2025 • 
David Stringer
IMG_4854 Large.png

Next year’s lights display could top 2 million. | Photo by COLAtoday

1.75 million — that’s the number of lights glowing in Segra Park for this year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights.

The walk-through display is underway now and runs through Saturday, Jan. 3, with a rock ‘n roll theme that’s synced to the lights for each seasonal song. This year’s edition comes with even more lights, more food options, and more activations around every corner of the park.

With so much to see, we don’t want you to miss a thing. Here’s everything you’ll want to hit once you step inside.

Take a ride

Kids 12 and under can hop on the Fireflies Express, a train that chugs all the way around the stadium, and take a spin in a tractor on the carousel. Pro tip: Grab a ticket to ride both for $6.

Follow the scavenger route

This year’s selfie-station scavenger hunt winds through the displays with themed backdrops and hidden surprises. It’s simple for kids, and you’ll have plenty of memories from the holiday adventure.

See Santa (and send him mail)

Santa will be there every night, except Christmas Eve (we hear he’s busy that day), and there’s a mailbox so you can mail him letters. It helps get the word back to the North Pole to let the elves know what to build. There’s also a crafting area where you can create a toolbox. Perfect for whoever is the fixer-upper of the house.

Grab a treat

From warm churros to cheesecake bites, there are snacks scattered throughout the concourse, but we suggest relaxing at the fire pit with a s’mores kit.

Snow Gif Fireflies.gif

Don’t miss this snowy photo op. | Photo by COLAtoday

Walk in a winter wonderland

It might be the closest thing to snowfall we see all season, so snag a photo at the “snow” machine located on the centerfield concourse.

Reserve an igloo

A limited number of $180 igloos are still available for guests who want a private spot on the infield to take in the lights. This year, each igloo is a different color, so it’s easier for the kids to find their way back as they play in the park, and you enjoy hanging with friends.

More from COLAtoday
Seaboard Street.jpeg
Development
All aboard Seaboard Vista, a new mixed-use redevelopment
Seaboard Vista will restore four historic Vista buildings into a 47,590-sqft mixed-use district with dining, retail, offices, and lofts.
November 20, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Kim_ReFind_241122-27.jpeg
Events
Prepare for the holidays with these local markets and pop-ups
The holidays are just around the corner in Columbia, and these local vendors are offering food, drinks, and decor perfect for each seasonal festivity.
November 18, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Multi 11.14 SC Lottery.gif
Sponsored
From the field to the finish line: LIFE Scholarship alumni making an impact
Sponsored by
Finlay Park Fountain-4113.png
A guide to the grand re-opening weekend at Finlay Park
Explore all 18 acres of the freshly renovated park and enjoy two days of free live music.
November 12, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Peace of Soul employee holding two plates of food
Food
Where to pre-order your Thanksgiving dinner
Allergic to your stove? No problem — here’s where to go.
November 12, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
GatherCOLA-Construction-Nov4-2025.JPG
Food
Gather COLA set to open in December
Gather COLA officially opens Friday, Dec. 5 with a day long celebration that’s even bringing Santa out.
November 10, 2025
Devine Night Out_-4.jpg
City
Kick off the holiday season at Devine Night Out
Devine Street transforms into a holiday block party with shopping deals, live music, food, and snow.
November 10, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
A map of the United States calling out 6AM City's markets.
City
Local news, powered by readers like you
Over the next 10 days, we’re launching a reader-driven campaign to sustain what we do best.
November 10, 2025
 · 
Staff
Screenshot 2025-11-06 at 12.17.43 PM Large.png
City
Craig Melvin’s Columbia homecoming tour
Columbia looked good on national TV this week.
November 6, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Two lion sisters interact playfully on a rocky habitat at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.
Hello and goodbye at Riverbanks Zoo
Get ready to say hello to some new zoo friends and bid farewell to a few others.
November 6, 2025
 · 
David Stringer