How to shop local on Small Business Saturday

Here at COLAtoday, we like to keep things local all year long, but on Small Business Saturday, the rest of the country joins us in our mission to shop small.

Founded by American Express in 2010 and cosponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration since 2011, Small Business Saturday is an initiative to bring small businesses to the forefront of the holiday shopping season on the last Saturday of November.

This year’s event falls on Saturday, Nov. 29, and we want to make shopping local as easy as possible. This map will allow you to find small businesses in your area.

There are plenty of spots to support. | Map via American Express

Here are a few that caught our eye: