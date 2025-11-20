All aboard Seaboard Vista, a new mixed-use redevelopment

A new mixed-use development will soon be underway in the Vista in the former Whit-Ash Furnishings location, just a few blocks from the State House.

Developers announced Seaboard Vista, which will restore four buildings and create a walkable district of restaurants, retail, offices, and loft apartments. The project’s name is a nod to the Seaboard Air Line Railroad that helped shape the area, regularly bringing travelers through to shop and dine.

Construction will be underway to soon to revive this area of the Vista. | Photo by COLAtoday

“Our research highlighted the remarkable influence of the Seaboard Air Line Railroad on both our properties and the broader Vista district,” said Todd Avant, project partner and managing partner of Avant Holdings LLC. “Embracing ‘Seaboard’ as the core of our project’s branding quickly became the obvious choice, reinforcing our vision and inspiring the acquisition of an authentic vintage train caboose.”

That restored caboose will anchor a new public courtyard with space for events and pop-ups, while reopened alleyways will restore the pedestrian flow to connect other parts of the Vista.

Construction begins early 2026, with occupancy expected late 2026.

The rundown:

Former Whit-Ash Furnishings building to become restored retail + creative office space

Four historic buildings (1900–1918) restored and reactivated totally ~48,000 sqft

New dining, retail, loft apartments, and creative offices

Public courtyard anchored by a restored vintage Seaboard caboose

Reopened pedestrian alleyways connecting Gervais + Lady Streets

Project design by Studio 2LR and construction by Mashburn Construction