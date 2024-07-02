Support Us Button Widget
Food

10 spots to grab a hot dog in Columbia, SC

Here are 10 spots you can grab a frank around Columbia, SC.

July 2, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Jimmy’s Mart hot dog | Photo by @chloerodgers

Sun’s out, buns out — hot dog buns, that is. From community grillouts to baseball game brats, summer really is the season of the hot dog. That’s why we’ve rounded up eight local spots to get your frank fix.

Cromer’s, 3030 North Main St. | You’re probably headed to Cromer’s for boiled peanuts or candy, but don’t sleep on the dogs. They’re picturesque.

  • Pro tip: Pair that classic dog with chili and onions with an ice cold RC Cola in a glass bottle.

Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli, 2617 Devine St. | Where else will you get a giant hot dog that will fill you up with a renowned cinnamon roll on the side?

  • Pro tip: The Devine Street restaurant is working on renovations, but it’s still open and takes online orders.

Greedy Rascals aka The Hot Dog Bar, 651 St Andrews Rd. | Try the Greedy Dog with chili, mustard, and ketchup, or be adventurous and go for the Seafood Dog with slaw, mac + cheese, and crab mix.

  • Pro tip: If hot dogs aren’t your thing, you can’t go wrong with one of the signature burgers.

Jimmy’s Mart, 9900 Two Notch Rd. | Located in an Exxon gas station, this spot is regarded as one of the best places to grab a hot dog in the Midlands.

Mack’s Cash Grocery, 1809 Laurel St. | It’s hard not to order the cheeseburger, but the downtown eatery that’s only open for breakfast + lunch serves a great hot dog.

  • Pro tip: Look like a local and enter through the back door where the line starts.

The Other Store, 4130 Bethel Church Rd. | A basic hot dog made behind the convenience store counter is a perfect afternoon snack in our book.

  • Pro tip: Separate from the restaurant in the back, this basic hot dog will hit the spot.

Rebel Dogs, 504 Gervais. St. | From classic dogs to gourmet franks with a twist, don’t wait to get a bite of these jumbo all beef dogs on a grilled bun.

  • Editor’s pick: You can’t go wrong with the Carolina Classic with housemade chili and slaw.

Rosewood Dairy Bar, 3003 Rosewood Dr. | The classic walk-up spot on Rosewood serves delicious classic dogs.

  • Editor’s pick: If a slaw dog is your thing, this is the perfect spot to snag it.

Rush’s, Various locations | Rush’s is the answer when you’re craving a hot dog, but don’t want to get out of the car.

  • Editor’s note: Rush’s lists the hot dog under sandwiches. Do with that what you will.

Zesto West Columbia, 504 12th St. | Locals know Zesto is the place to go for a great hot dog and a dipped cone for dessert.

  • Pro tip: Hold your hot dog high, take a picture with the cone in the sky and tag #Colatoday.
More from COLAtoday
Real Estate
Uniquely Columbia short term rentals
The CB90 rental properties and The Hangar Lofts offer uniquely Columbia options for short term rentals and are ideal for Gamecock weekends.
July 17, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Events
Made with Cola Love’s latest activation: PSYCHii pop up shop
Made with Cola Love’s latest activation features PSYCHii, a creative agency, offering marketing and production workshops at 2222 Sumter St.
July 17, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Sports
Dreaming of gold: Olympians with ties to Columbia and SC competing in the Paris Summer 2024 Olympics
Cola is well represented on the world stage at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics — these are some locals to watch.
July 16, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
Food
Godspeed coffee opens pop-up shop
Godspeed, a new specialty coffee pop-up by Roger Caughman and Kailey Cunningham, focuses on building community connections with each pop-up.
July 15, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Food
Raise a glass — Drink Up Week is coming
We’ve got details and a map full of drink deals: We’ll be highlighting the vibrant beverage scene across Columbia, SC from July 22 to July 26, 2024.
July 15, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
The Annual Taste on the River event raised over $37,000 for the West Columbia Beautification Foundation
The yearly fundraising event, hosted by the West Columbia Beautification Foundation, raises money for local beautification projects, including ongoing development for Highway No. 1.
July 12, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Events
Five after Five lineup announced
The Five after Five outdoor concert series
July 11, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Food
Q+A with Alex Strickland, chef at The Dragon Room and frontman of local band Abacus
Chef Alex Strickland of The Dragon Room, also the lead singer of metal band Abacus, discusses his favorite dishes, local foodie spots, and balancing his culinary and musical creativity.
July 11, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Business
‘Shark Tank” ideas that have come out of Columbia
Entrepreneurs come from everywhere, including The Midlands. Read about three products that have been featured or inspired by the show “Shark Tank.”
July 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Festivals
Jammin’ in July is happening this weekend in Historic Camden
Looking for a night out and an evening full of local music with friends and family? Head to Jammin’ in July this weekend.
July 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson