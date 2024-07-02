10 spots to grab a hot dog in Columbia, SC

Sun’s out, buns out — hot dog buns, that is. From community grillouts to baseball game brats, summer really is the season of the hot dog. That’s why we’ve rounded up eight local spots to get your frank fix.

Cromer’s, 3030 North Main St. | You’re probably headed to Cromer’s for boiled peanuts or candy, but don’t sleep on the dogs. They’re picturesque.



Pro tip: Pair that classic dog with chili and onions with an ice cold RC Cola in a glass bottle.

Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli, 2617 Devine St. | Where else will you get a giant hot dog that will fill you up with a renowned cinnamon roll on the side?



Pro tip: The Devine Street restaurant is working on renovations, but it’s still open and takes online orders

Greedy Rascals aka The Hot Dog Bar, 651 St Andrews Rd. | Try the Greedy Dog with chili, mustard, and ketchup, or be adventurous and go for the Seafood Dog with slaw, mac + cheese, and crab mix.



Pro tip: If hot dogs aren’t your thing, you can’t go wrong with one of the signature burgers.

Jimmy’s Mart, 9900 Two Notch Rd. | Located in an Exxon gas station, this spot is regarded as one of the best places to grab a hot dog in the Midlands.



Pro tip: Jimmy’s is also known for selling winning lottery tickets so if you’re feeling lucky, grab one on the way out.

Mack’s Cash Grocery, 1809 Laurel St. | It’s hard not to order the cheeseburger, but the downtown eatery that’s only open for breakfast + lunch serves a great hot dog.



Pro tip: Look like a local and enter through the back door where the line starts.

The Other Store, 4130 Bethel Church Rd. | A basic hot dog made behind the convenience store counter is a perfect afternoon snack in our book.



Pro tip: Separate from the restaurant in the back, this basic hot dog will hit the spot.

Rebel Dogs, 504 Gervais. St. | From classic dogs to gourmet franks with a twist, don’t wait to get a bite of these jumbo all beef dogs on a grilled bun.



Editor’s pick: You can’t go wrong with the Carolina Classic with housemade chili and slaw.

Rosewood Dairy Bar, 3003 Rosewood Dr. | The classic walk-up spot on Rosewood serves delicious classic dogs.



Editor’s pick: If a slaw dog is your thing, this is the perfect spot to snag it.

Rush’s, Various locations | Rush’s is the answer when you’re craving a hot dog, but don’t want to get out of the car.



Editor’s note: Rush’s lists the hot dog under sandwiches . Do with that what you will.

Zesto West Columbia, 504 12th St. | Locals know Zesto is the place to go for a great hot dog and a dipped cone for dessert.

