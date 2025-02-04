Support Us Button Widget
Business

A’ja Wilson’s Legacy Grows with Jersey Retirement and Nike Signature Shoe Release

A’ja Wilson joins an elite club with her Nike A’One, a signature shoe designed to inspire the next generation.

February 4, 2025 • 
David Stringer
002_nike-aone-pinkaura-2.jpg

A’ja Wilson’s Nike A’One features pearl details inspired by her grandmother’s necklace, a symbol of strength.

Photo via Nike

A’ja Wilson’s impact on the game of basketball just got even bigger. Last Sunday, Feb. 2 (read: 2/2), USC retired her No. 22 jersey, cementing her legacy in the rafters at Colonial Life Arena. Days later, Wilson is making history again — this time with her first Nike signature shoe, the A’One, set to drop in May 2025.

The three-time WNBA MVP and two-time champion is only the 13th player in WNBA history to get a signature shoe. It’s designed for performance and style, as you can see on Coach Dawn Staley. The A’One features personalized touches like:

  • Pearl motifs inspired by her grandmother’s necklace
  • Celtic symbols representing her parents
  • A pink A’ura colorway (her favorite hue) reflecting the confidence and energy she brings to the court

“From the beginning, we designed the shoe to both support my game and to provide young hoopers a tool to help them level up,” Wilson said. “I want them to feel the power behind that logo: the power to dream big, then put in the work.”

More from COLAtoday
Tupelo Honey Bull Street-9699.jpg
Food
Preview Tupelo Honey in the BullStreet District
Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar opens Thursday, Feb. 13 in Columbia’s BullStreet District with Southern-inspired dishes, craft cocktails, and a grand opening celebration.
February 4, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Pickleball Columbia.jpeg
City
12+ activities for older adults in Columbia
If you recently retired and are looking for things to do, this guide will help you make the most of retirement in Columbia.
February 3, 2025
 · 
Michael Beausoleil
Construction on Finlay Park with COLA's skyline in the background.
Development
The City of Columbia released updates on Finlay Park
The City of Columbia shared a YouTube video featuring a timeline, images, and renderings of the Finlay Park revitalization project.
February 3, 2025
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Hendrix Bus-9106.jpg
Food
Where to Try the New York Times’ 2025 Food Trends in Columbia
The New York Times put together a list of nine food trends for 2025 including sauces, coffee, and grab-and-go options. Here’s where you can get try some of these trends in Columbia.
January 31, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
NL Version Future.gif
City
Columbia in 2101: Your predictions for the future
Readers predict Columbia in 2101 will thrive with healthcare and manufacturing, a booming population, high-speed trains, and a pedestrian-friendly future.
January 30, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
101-Research-Ct-Columbia-SC-Primary-Photo-1-LargeHighDefinition.jpg
Business
Richland County unveils regional training center
Richland County is launching a 41,000-square-foot regional training center to support workforce development, economic growth, and major employers like Scout Motors.
January 29, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Heirloom Breeds and Seeds-Photo by Forrest Clonts for Columbia Food and Wine Festival070.jpg
Food
Food, drink, and music collide at Columbia Food & Wine Festival
Experience chef collaborations, wine-paired vinyl dinners, and a music and craft beer showcase April 22-27, Tuesday through Sunday, at Columbia Food & Wine Festival.
January 29, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
1200px-Independence_Square,_Accra,_Ghana
City
Visiting 3 of Columbia’s sister cities
Columbia has seven sister cities worldwide, fostering cultural ties. Explore Cola’s connections to Accra, Ghana; Kaiserslautern, Germany; and Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
January 28, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
thedragonroomsc_1733268967_3515237336634311417_53544820005.jpg
Food
Tiki Week Moves to The Dragon Room
The annual Tiki Week at Bourbon is moving to The Dragon Room, blending tiki-inspired food and cocktails with Asian cuisine.
January 28, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
ND1
Events
Plan Ahead: Don’t miss these events happening in Columbia
Bookmark this guide for a curated list of events taking place each month that we’re most looking forward to.
January 27, 2025
 · 
David Stringer