A’ja Wilson’s Legacy Grows with Jersey Retirement and Nike Signature Shoe Release

A’ja Wilson’s impact on the game of basketball just got even bigger. Last Sunday, Feb. 2 (read: 2/2), USC retired her No. 22 jersey, cementing her legacy in the rafters at Colonial Life Arena. Days later, Wilson is making history again — this time with her first Nike signature shoe, the A’One, set to drop in May 2025.

The three-time WNBA MVP and two-time champion is only the 13th player in WNBA history to get a signature shoe. It’s designed for performance and style, as you can see on Coach Dawn Staley. The A’One features personalized touches like:



Pearl motifs inspired by her grandmother’s necklace

Celtic symbols representing her parents

A pink A’ura colorway (her favorite hue) reflecting the confidence and energy she brings to the court

“From the beginning, we designed the shoe to both support my game and to provide young hoopers a tool to help them level up,” Wilson said. “I want them to feel the power behind that logo: the power to dream big, then put in the work.”