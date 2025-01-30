Columbia in 2101: Your predictions for the future

We asked, and you answered — what will Columbia look like in the 22nd century? From high-speed trains to booming industries, here’s what readers had to say about Soda City’s future.

A city on the rise

Many of you believe Columbia will be one of the best places to live in the US, thanks to thriving industries like healthcare and manufacturing, which were the top predictions, making up a combined 62% of responses. A strong economy and innovation could make the city a hub for both business and leisure.

We credit the new Regional Training Center launched way back in 2025.

More people, more possibilities

Most readers think Cola’s population will double or even triple, with 52% predicting it will be twice its current size, while 32% expect it to grow even larger. With that growth, expect better infrastructure — one reader envisions “better roads”, while another predicts Columbia will finally become a “public transportation rail center.” Fingers crossed something like that is in the works.

Getting from A to B

Forget sitting in traffic flowing through podcasts — 51% of readers think Columbians in 2101 will commute by high-speed trains, while 20% predict personal flying drones. One reader believes Columbia will be “pedestrian-friendly” by then, meaning more walkable neighborhoods and fewer car headaches. Here’s the plan.

And for the skeptics...

Of course, not everyone was so optimistic. Some of you foresee Columbia as a “post-apocalyptic landscape” — but hey, if that’s the case, at least we’ll still have Zesto’s cone in the sky for space travelers.