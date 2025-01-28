Support Us Button Widget
Food

Tiki Week Moves to The Dragon Room

The annual Tiki Week at Bourbon is moving to The Dragon Room, blending tiki-inspired food and cocktails with Asian cuisine.

January 28, 2025 • 
David Stringer
thedragonroomsc_1733268967_3515237336634311417_53544820005.jpg

The Dragon Room will host Tiki Week and incorporate the flavors into its menu.

Photo by The Dragon Room

After a decade at Bourbon on Main Street, Tiki Week is moving down the street to The Dragon Room in The Vista. The celebration begins with a Tiki Feast on Monday, Feb. 3, from 6-8 p.m.

The feast, inspired by a Filipino Kamayan Feast with a tiki twist, includes a slow-roasted hog from Peculiar Pig Farm, coconut-braised chicken adobo, citrus-cilantro grilled prawns, pancit, Spam and kimchi fried rice, and more. Tickets are $45 and include the full feast plus a welcome tiki cocktail. Grab your tickets fast, seating is limited to 50 guests.

According to Kristian Niemi, owner of The Dragon Room, Bourbon, and Black Rooster, Tiki Week began as a pop-up event to explore his dream of opening a tiki bar. While an all-tiki concept didn’t feel viable long-term, adding tiki to The Dragon Room allows him and chef Alex Strickland to blend its whimsical flavors with the restaurant’s diverse, Asian-inspired dishes.

Tiki Week will officially introduce tiki as part of The Dragon Room’s menu, combining bold cocktails and dishes with a thoughtful nod to tiki’s playful roots.

