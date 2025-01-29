Support Us Button Widget
Food

Food, drink, and music collide at Columbia Food & Wine Festival

Experience chef collaborations, wine-paired vinyl dinners, and a music and craft beer showcase April 22-27, Tuesday through Sunday, at Columbia Food & Wine Festival.

January 29, 2025 • 
David Stringer
Heirloom Breeds and Seeds-Photo by Forrest Clonts for Columbia Food and Wine Festival070.jpg

The community gathers under a string-lit tent for the Heirloom Breeds and Seeds event.

Photo by Forrest Clonts

Tickets are on sale for the Columbia Food & Wine Festival, happening Tuesday, April 22 through Sunday, April 27, with more than a dozen events across the Midlands. This year’s festival offers hands-on tastings, chef collaborations, and live music pairings, showcasing the many ways food and culture come together.

From vinyl-paired wine dinners to literary-inspired tastings and a music and craft beer showcase, these events highlight how storytelling, music, and culinary creativity intertwine.

Vino and Vinyl | Thursday, April 24 | Lula Drake Wine Parlour | $150 | A night where wine meets rhythm, this intimate dinner pairs a four-course menu with a curated vinyl soundtrack from DJ Preach Jacobs. Expect deep pours, deep cuts, and conversation flowing as smoothly as the wine from this James Beard Award-winning gem.

Palates and Pages | Thursday, April 24 | All Good Books | $40 | What happens when a cookbook author and a fashion-forward writer join forces? A literary-inspired tasting experience featuring “The Cheese Biscuit Queen” author Mary Martha Greene and “Notoriously Dapper” author Kelvin Davis.

Collaborative Kitchen | Thursday, April 24 | Ikie Lu Record Club, West Columbia | $150 | Columbia’s newest cocktail bar and listening room hosts an evening of Grower Champagnes, specialty cocktails, and gourmet dishes from guest chefs Claudia Martinez of Tiny Lou’s, Cafe Claudia, and Miller Union, and Conner Hinderks of Maypop and Little Secret.

ColaFEST | Saturday, April 26 | Runway 728 | $50 | Columbia’s first food and music festival mash-up features live sets from Marshall Brown and Opus and The Frequencies, paired with local brews from Bierkeller, Columbia Craft, and Steel Hands.

And that’s just a tasteover a dozen events will highlight our region’s best chefs, mixologists, and artisans throughout the week, culminating in the Grand Tasting on Sunday, April 27.

