Food

Preview Tupelo Honey in the BullStreet District

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar opens Thursday, Feb. 13 in Columbia’s BullStreet District with Southern-inspired dishes, craft cocktails, and a grand opening celebration.

February 4, 2025 • 
David Stringer
Tupelo Honey Bull Street-9699.jpg

Tupelo Honey is located near the Babcock Building and its restored cupola.

Photo by COLAtoday

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen and Bar is opening its first Columbia location in the BullStreet District with a grand opening on Thursday, Feb. 13. The celebration kicks off with a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m., plus free entrees for the first 50 guests and free biscuits all day. The Asheville-based restaurant, known for its honey-dusted fried chicken, craft cocktails, and Appalachian-inspired Southern fare, will be located at 2138 Pickens St., in the shadow of the Babcock building and its bright red cupola.

A few Columbians had the chance to sample a select menu, and we asked them to share their favorite dishes. Here are a few tips on what to order when you make your reservations.

david_mcnamara_1738429892_3558530318309031601_62123504921.png

An interior view of the BullStreet District’s newest restaurant.

Photo by David McNamara

Columbia-area realtor Sarah Bennett said her favorite had to be the fried green tomatoes. Tupelo Honey’s version is panko-crusted and served with basil, roasted red pepper coulis, and stone-ground goat cheese grits.

Lynn Luc, who runs the GoCola social media account, also picked the fried green tomatoes as her go-to. Her pro tip? Order the cast iron pimento cheese queso and dip the tart, tangy tomato in to level up the bite.

Mattison Heatherly — CEO and Founder of City Social Co. — told us her favorite drink was the old fashioned, and her favorite entrée was the fried chicken and Brussels sprouts. Tupelo’s famous bone-in fried chicken is brined for 18 hours, fried, and then sprinkled with its signature “bee dust.”

david_mcnamara_1738429892_3558530318317538549_62123504921.png

You’ll have to try this banana pudding to see how it matches up to your family recipe.

Photo by David McNamara

Local food enthusiast David McNamara said his picks were the Sweet and Spicy Chicken and Waffles + the Heavenly Banana Pudding. The sriracha-infused honey gives the fried chicken an extra kick.

City Editor David here—I had the chance to try it as well, and I have to concur with all of these picks. As a cold brew lover, my favorite drink came at the end of the meal: the “Blue(berry) Ridge Mountain Cold Brew,” a smooth coffee drink topped with blueberry cold foam. It’s an excellent addition if you’re going for brunch.

