Food

Where to Try the New York Times’ 2025 Food Trends in Columbia

The New York Times put together a list of nine food trends for 2025 including sauces, coffee, and grab-and-go options. Here’s where you can get try some of these trends in Columbia.

January 31, 2025 • 
David Stringer
Hendrix Bus-9106.jpg

Grab a specialty coffee from Hendrix the Bus in Five Points.

Photo by COLAtoday

Let’s make 2025 the year we set the trends, Columbia. The New York Times has dropped its predictions for this year’s biggest food trends, and lucky for us, Soda City has plenty of places to try them. From savory coffee to grab-and-go gourmet, here’s where to jump in:

Coffee goes savory

Forget caramel drizzles — this year’s coffee is bold and umami-packed. While no Columbia coffee shop has put sunchoke lattes on the menu (yet), you can experiment with Indah Coffee’s single-origin pour-overs or go for an Espresso and Tonic from Hendrix the Bus for a citrusy, bitter take.

Don Luigi

An inside look at Alimentari Don Luigi.

Photos by COLAtoday

Grab-and-go gourmet

A quick and easy meal doesn’t have to be boring. Maybe it gives you that extra hour to hit the gym instead of an hour in the kitchen. Reader Cheri F. let us know that Signature Catering and Market is a great place to pick up a frozen meal to bake at home. She suggests the Shepherd’s Pie, but looking at the menu, it would be hard to choose just one.

FuruSato Bento in Five Points has rave reviews for its wide variety of Bento boxes. Last year, we stopped into Alimentari Don Luigi’s to share those grab-and-go meals.

main-street-district-2

Stop by for a glass of wine from Lula Drake’s rotating menu to go with their housemade pasta

Photo from Main Street District

Cozy hospitality

NYT says we’re all craving more warm, intimate dining experiences in 2025. If you’re looking for a cozy spot to settle in with good food and great company, Il Focolare, Motor Supply Co., and Lula Drake Wine Parlour are the kind of places where you can linger over a meal and good conversation.

Produce, but make it fresh

Will 2025 be the year we actually eat all the veggies we buy? Columbia has some excellent options when it comes to fresh produce. From the local farm vendors at Soda City Market every Saturday morning to the State Farmers Market, there are options galore. Community Supported Grocery will even drop it at your door.

Tried any of these trends? Tag us and show us what’s on your plate.

