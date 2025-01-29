Richland County unveils regional training center

Richland County announced a 41,000-sqft regional training center set to open later this year at 101 Research Ct. near I-77 and Farrow Road. The facility will provide technical training and office space to support workforce development and economic growth.

The project is a collaborative effort between Richland County, the SC Department of Commerce, readySC, and Midlands Technical College. Scout Motors will be the first company to use the center for job interviews, testing, and preemployment training as it prepares for operations at its $2 billion, 4,000-employee production center.

“Preparing Richland County residents for the jobs of tomorrow is a top priority,” said County Council Chair Jesica Mackey. “This facility will create career pathways and attract businesses.”

Richland County’s economic development efforts have added 7,000 jobs over five years, securing projects like Scout Motors, Mark Anthony Brewing, and Cirba Solutions.