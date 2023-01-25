8 ‘trails’ to try in Jackson County, NC

It’s time to rethink trails, COLA. While Jackson County, NC’s stunning outdoor scenery and trails galore make it a fab place to put on your hiking shoes, there are multiple ways to traverse the county’s mountain towns + backroad adventures. Whether planning your summer travels or visiting during the less-crowded Secret Season, here is our round up of eight types of trails to experience in Jackson County:



🥾 Hiking

If you’re looking to lace up your boots and explore, there are plenty of adventurous hiking trails — from family-friendly walks at the Panthertown Valley to challenging treks at Pinnacle Park to scenic strides with wildlife and waterfall views at Silver Run Falls.

🚲 Biking

Ride, stride, and glide on bike-friendly trails like a casual ride on the Tuckasegee River Greenway Biking Trail or an experienced trek on the daring Panthertown Valley Mountain Biking Trail.

🐎 Horseback riding

Step up the adventure by exploring Jackson County via horse. Family-friendly fun and scenic tours await at Arrowmont Stables, Smokemont Riding Stables, and Whitewater Equestrian Center.

🎣 Fly fishing

Did you know? Jackson County’s Tuckasegee River is known as a fly fishing paradise. Cast your line at the Western North Carolina Fly Fishing Trail with 15 prime spots to catch trout in crystal-clear streams.

🌳 Low-impact and accessible

Embark on an accessible adventure with a number of low-impact trails offering untouched landscapes, lofty mountains, and picturesque views.

🍽️ Culinary adventure

This one’s for the foodies. Take your tastebuds on a trip through Jackson County’s culinary scene. From casual eats to food trucks and wine bars, you’ll find it all in towns like Cashiers, Cherokee, Dilsboro, and Sylva.

🍻 Craft beverages

Ready for happy hour? Well, beer you go. From smooth ales to hoppy IPAs + more, sip your way through the Ale Trail.

🎨 Arts and culture

This is a different kind of scenery. The Blue Ridge Craft Trail celebrates the rich artistic heritage and contemporary creations of the area with a variety of stops in Jackson County. More to explore.*

