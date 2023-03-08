A career in tech is calling (and this program can help) 💻

Did you know? Employment in the tech industry is expected to grow ~15% by 2031 — adding 680,000+ jobs to the US labor force. Read: If you’re looking to switch jobs or enter the industry, now is a good time to expand your skills (and make your resume more attractive).

One educational option? Flatiron School , which offers online or in-person options to fit most budgets, lifestyles, and experience levels — whether you’re a college graduate just starting out or a seasoned professional in a mid-career pivot.

Course options:

Software Engineering applying skills through hands-on, collaborative experiences, whether that's pair programming, code reviews, or coding challenges. Students will further hone their communication skills and become part of the tech community as they build, share, and refine their Github portfolios.

Data Science Data is only as valuable as the person behind it, and Flatiron trains you to be that person. Experienced instructors show students how to extract and visualize data, leverage it to find actionable insights, and make powerful predictions with machine learning — all rare yet highly-desired skill sets.

Cybersecurity actively seeking and hiring cybersecurity professionals more than twice the rate of the average job outside of the tech industry. This course focuses on the core aspects of cybersecurity, including network security, Python, pen testing, threat intelligence, cryptology, and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (one of the most important building blocks in the curriculum).

Product Design UX/UI (user experience and user interface) design skills using modern tools like Figma + Webflow, building a professional portfolio (intentionally crafted to catch hiring managers' eyes upon graduation).

How it works:

Flatiron offers both full-time programs (15 weeks) and flexible-pace programs (up to 60 weeks).

(15 weeks) and (up to 60 weeks). Both program options are available online. Flatiron also has Denver, CO + New York City campuses for in-person courses.

Flatiron offers graduates up to 180 days of one-on-one career coaching to help students succeed during their job search.

to help students succeed during their job search. Flexible financing is available with a 12-month, no-interest installment plan. Chat with Admissions to see what works best for you financially; some students qualify for additional support, like cost of living loans.

How to apply:

Interested? Prospective students can chat with admissions virtually to see if Flatiron might be a good fit, then complete an online application followed by an admissions interview + assessment. Pro tip: Enrollment is open year-round, so you can apply anytime.

