A day in the life of a new local physician

Ever wondered what it’s like to be a new physician? Meet Dr. TJ Wallace, a second year Family Medicine resident here in Columbia.

Originally from Tennessee, Dr. Wallace attended undergrad at USC and medical school in Georgia before returning to the Midlands to complete his training at Lexington Medical Center. “I knew attending residency here would set me up for success to be a better doctor,” he said.

“I chose family medicine because it’s all-encompassing — I care for kids all the way up to elderly patients,” Dr. Wallace said. “Every day is different; I treat entire families, which allows me to personally get to know patients.”

Dr. Wallace said he enjoys the hospital’s culture, and how leaders consistently talk to residents about ways to provide better patient support. He also shouted out ICU physician Dr. Matthew Day: “He’s a great teacher who helps me learn and grow.”

When Dr. Wallace isn’t at the hospital, he likes to run on the Riverwalk and play golf. His go-to source of caffeine? A latte from Drip in Five Points.

