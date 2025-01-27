The Nick rolls out the red carpet

Celebrate the 97th Academy Awards in style at The Nick’s Red Carpet Rendezvous on Sunday, March 2, at The Venue (1626 Main St). Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with festivities beginning at 7 p.m., as Columbia’s movie lovers gather for a glamorous Oscars viewing party.

Hosted by local favorite Patti O’Furniture, the evening features a four-course meal, expertly paired with beer and wine, live entertainment, and prizes for Best Dressed and Oscar predictions. Snap photos on the red carpet to share on your Instagram and enjoy Conan O’Brien’s debut as host of the Oscars, live from the Dolby Theatre.

Tickets start at $140 for members and $150 for non-members, with tables for groups including champagne and wine.