City

The Nick rolls out the red carpet

Celebrate the Oscars in style with fine dining, live entertainment, and a red carpet experience at The Venue hosted by The Nick.

January 27, 2025 • 
David Stringer
Experience Columbia

The Nick will host this year’s event at The Venue located across the street,

Photo provided by Experience Columbia SC

Celebrate the 97th Academy Awards in style at The Nick’s Red Carpet Rendezvous on Sunday, March 2, at The Venue (1626 Main St). Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with festivities beginning at 7 p.m., as Columbia’s movie lovers gather for a glamorous Oscars viewing party.

Hosted by local favorite Patti O’Furniture, the evening features a four-course meal, expertly paired with beer and wine, live entertainment, and prizes for Best Dressed and Oscar predictions. Snap photos on the red carpet to share on your Instagram and enjoy Conan O’Brien’s debut as host of the Oscars, live from the Dolby Theatre.

Tickets start at $140 for members and $150 for non-members, with tables for groups including champagne and wine.

More from COLAtoday
ND1
Events
Plan Ahead: Don’t miss these events happening in Columbia
Bookmark this guide for a curated list of events taking place each month that we’re most looking forward to.
January 27, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Gray Collegiate Academy
Education
Gray Collegiate Academy is expanding and opening a satellite campus in Irmo
Gray Collegiate Academy will be opening its new satellite campus in Irmo this August 2025, initially hosting ~600 students, grades six through 10.
January 24, 2025
 · 
Samantha Robertson
colatownfoodieandfun_1703430263_3264932146026689139_1277736155.jpg
Food
Hot soups of the season in Columbia
Here are some of your favorite hot soups at nine restaurants in the Columbia, SC area from Mexican dishes to spicy Asian noodle bowls.
January 23, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Not Like US Intro.gif
Events
Gamecock alum releases Gamecock women’s basketball anthem
Tina Roy drops the “Not Like Us (G-Mix),” a custom Kendrick Lamar remix celebrating the team’s skills on the court.
January 23, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
COLAroseshower.png
Events
The 4th annual Cola Rosé Shower is returning to Williams-Brice Stadium
Wear pink to the 4th annual Cola Rosé Shower event and donate feminine hygiene products all while raising awareness on women’s healthcare in the Midlands.
January 22, 2025
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Rotating images from the St. Pat's in Five Points music festival
Festivals
St. Pat’s in Five Points unveils this year’s lineup for 2025 festival
Columbia’s largest St. Pat’s in Five Points festival returns with live music, featuring several regional performances, on Saturday, March 15.
January 22, 2025
 · 
Samantha Robertson
2025 Ambassadors.png
City
Meet Columbia’s 2025 Ambassadors
Keep your 2025 Columbia SC Insider’s Guide handing for friends and family visiting town.
January 21, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Local authors section at Richland Library
Play
Books written by authors with Columbia connections
Whether you’re looking for your next leisure read, a book for the whole family, or a thrilling fictional novel, we’ve got a list of books written by local authors in Columbia.
January 17, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
NOMA GARDEN-0004
Education
Winter gardening tips for Columbia
How to prepare your garden and what to plant in the winter months.
January 16, 2025
 · 
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
State House-4569.jpg
Business
Two new businesses coming to the Midlands
PHENOGY and Cardiff Products announce major investments in Columbia, boosting sustainable energy and manufacturing industries while creating new jobs.
January 15, 2025
 · 
David Stringer