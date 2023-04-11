A guide to Big Gamecock Weekend

Table of Contents
Cola’s going garnet this weekend as Gamecock enthusiasts gather for the annual Big Gamecock Weekend, happening April 14-16. Here’s what you can expect and a list of activities the whole family can participate in.
Friday, April 14
- 11 a.m.: Beach Volleyball vs. FGCU
- 5:30 p.m.: Beach Volleyball vs. Coastal Carolina
- 6 p.m.: Softball vs. Texas A&M, game one
Saturday, April 15
- 9 a.m.: Cocky Trot 5K and Fun Run — Jog around Gamecock Park through the indoor + outdoor training facilities before finishing at the 50-yard line inside Williams-Brice Stadium.
- 1 p.m.: Beach volleyball vs. Jacksonville
- 2 p.m.: Softball vs. Texas A&M, game two
- 3 p.m.: Gamecock Park and Gamecock Village open — fans can enjoy live music, food trucks, tailgating, inflatables, and more. Bonus: Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir is headlining a free concert in Gamecock Village.
Pro tip: GC Supply Company, former Gamecock quarterback Connor Shaw’s company, is launching a new beer called the Talk To Me Rooster Sour IPA made in collaboration with Columbia Craft. Before heading to Willy B, join them at Columbia Craft on Saturday from 2:30-5 p.m. to taste the new hazy IPA + sour ale.
- 5 p.m.: Beach Volleyball vs. College of Charleston
- 7 p.m.: The Garnet and Black Spring Football Game — Gamecocks will gather under a Carolina sky at 7 p.m. Fans + coaches will get a sneak peek of the upcoming season for free. Don’t forget to stay for the fireworks show happening after the game.
Sunday, April 16
- 1 p.m.: Softball vs. Texas A&M, game three + Men’s Tennis vs. Florida
Click here to find all of this information + more details about parking, traffic, and seating on Gamecocks Online.