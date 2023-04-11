SUBSCRIBE
A guide to Big Gamecock Weekend

Here’s what you can expect and how to participate.

April 11, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
Williams-Brice Stadium | Photo via @jacobreevescreative

Table of Contents
Friday, April 14
Saturday, April 15
Sunday, April 16

Cola’s going garnet this weekend as Gamecock enthusiasts gather for the annual Big Gamecock Weekend, happening April 14-16. Here’s what you can expect and a list of activities the whole family can participate in.

Friday, April 14

Saturday, April 15

  • 9 a.m.: Cocky Trot 5K and Fun Run — Jog around Gamecock Park through the indoor + outdoor training facilities before finishing at the 50-yard line inside Williams-Brice Stadium.
  • 1 p.m.: Beach volleyball vs. Jacksonville
  • 2 p.m.: Softball vs. Texas A&M, game two
  • 3 p.m.: Gamecock Park and Gamecock Village open — fans can enjoy live music, food trucks, tailgating, inflatables, and more. Bonus: Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir is headlining a free concert in Gamecock Village.

Pro tip: GC Supply Company, former Gamecock quarterback Connor Shaw’s company, is launching a new beer called the Talk To Me Rooster Sour IPA made in collaboration with Columbia Craft. Before heading to Willy B, join them at Columbia Craft on Saturday from 2:30-5 p.m. to taste the new hazy IPA + sour ale.

Sunday, April 16

  • 1 p.m.: Softball vs. Texas A&M, game three + Men’s Tennis vs. Florida

Click here to find all of this information + more details about parking, traffic, and seating on Gamecocks Online.

