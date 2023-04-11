A guide to Big Gamecock Weekend

Cola’s going garnet this weekend as Gamecock enthusiasts gather for the annual Big Gamecock Weekend, happening April 14-16. Here’s what you can expect and a list of activities the whole family can participate in.

Friday, April 14

11 a.m.: Beach Volleyball vs. FGCU

5:30 p.m.: Beach Volleyball vs. Coastal Carolina

6 p.m.: Softball vs. Texas A&M, game one

Saturday, April 15

Pro tip: GC Supply Company, former Gamecock quarterback Connor Shaw’s company, is launching a new beer called the Talk To Me Rooster Sour IPA made in collaboration with Columbia Craft. Before heading to Willy B, join them at Columbia Craft on Saturday from 2:30-5 p.m. to taste the new hazy IPA + sour ale.



5 p.m.: Beach Volleyball vs. College of Charleston

7 p.m.: The Garnet and Black Spring Football Game Don’t forget to stay for the fireworks show happening after the game.

Sunday, April 16

1 p.m.: Softball vs. Texas A&M, game three

Click here to find all of this information + more details about parking, traffic, and seating on Gamecocks Online.