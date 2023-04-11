SUBSCRIBE

News

City
A guide to Big Gamecock Weekend
Here’s what you can expect and how to participate.
April 11, 2023
Samantha Robertson
City
Bierkeller is opening soon in Columbia, SC
Mark your calendars for May 2023.
March 28, 2023
Samantha Robertson
City
Cirba Solutions is coming to Richland County
The battery managemnt company is investing management $300 million is being invested in creating ~300 new jobs.
March 22, 2023
Samantha Robertson
City
Tupelo Honey is coming to the BullStreet District
Add this soon-to-be brunch spot to your Saturday itineraries
March 22, 2023
Samantha Robertson
City
Pine Island is becoming a state park
Here’s a recap and update on the project.
March 20, 2023
Samantha Robertson
City
Dall E 2 recreates Columbia
Using DALL E 2, we created various scenes in the Soda City.
March 17, 2023
David Stringer
City
Will we always change the clock?
Daylight saving time has been around as early as 1918, and many legislators across the country are looking to change that.
March 2, 2023
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
City
Construction is done on the W. B. Smith Whaley House
Take a look and get excited for what’s to come for the historic property.
February 24, 2023
Samantha Robertson
City
Busted Plug towed away
The Busted Plug was constructed in 2001 by Blue Sky in honor of his father who was state fire marshall.
February 23, 2023
City
South Main Street’s redevelopment plan.
Picture more trees, buried powerlines, more pedestrian space, narrower streets, and more.
February 20, 2023
Samantha Robertson
Sponsored
Central Carolina Community Foundation awards $370,000 to local nonprofits
Sponsored by
Dr. Baron Davis, YMU Advisory Committee Chair
Sponsored
New program aims to help young men throughout the Midlands
United Way of the Midlands hopes this new program will help address and reduce inequity gaps young men face in our community.
Sponsored by
City
“Flying car” company to enter US market in partnership with Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE)
January 31, 2023
Danielle Johnson
City
Your guide to the 2023 St. Pat’s Festival in Columbia, SC
Get ready to shamrock out at one of Cola’s biggest events.
January 19, 2023
Samantha Robertson
City
Peak Drift Brewing Company’s state-of-the-art facility
The ribbon is cut and the beers are flowing.
January 18, 2023
Samantha Robertson
