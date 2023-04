Looking to host a “pitcher” perfect event? Enter: Savage Craft Ale Works — one of the only local breweries with a private venue on-site.

The venue offers two different spaces:



The Armory (40-150 guests): event hall for wedding celebrations, cocktail events, and holiday parties

Mooneyhan Room (24-40 guests): space for hosting a luncheon, workshop, business meeting, or a small gathering

Bonus: Both have the option of custom in-house catering. Get your party started.*