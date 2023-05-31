A quick recap of things you probably missed happening in Columbia

Hey, we get it — May was cray. The school year is wrapping up, summer camp registration deadlines are approaching, and vacations are being finalized.

With your attention being pulled in every which way, you’ve probably missed a few nuggets of news over the last few weeks, or forgot to open a newsletter or two. Don’t fret, we’re giving you a quick rundown of five things you may have missed.



Best way to stay up-to-date? Follow our socials + open our newsletters every morning — even if it’s just for a skim.