A quick recap of things you probably missed happening in Columbia

We all know May is a crazy time of year, so here’s a recap of recent local projects and happenings just in case you need a little refresher

May 31, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
Hey, we get it — May was cray. The school year is wrapping up, summer camp registration deadlines are approaching, and vacations are being finalized.

With your attention being pulled in every which way, you’ve probably missed a few nuggets of news over the last few weeks, or forgot to open a newsletter or two. Don’t fret, we’re giving you a quick rundown of five things you may have missed.

  1. Village Idiot, a local pizza joint that has been in operation for over 30 years, has decided to franchise.
  2. Riverbanks Zoo announced a new, larger habitat for its Komodo dragons.
  3. We announced our summer Drink Up initiative.
  4. EdVenture Children’s Museum got a rebrand, and Eddie has a new friend.
  5. The Robinson Room, which used to be located under the Grand, relocated to 1614 Main St.

