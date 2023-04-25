SUBSCRIBE
Add to cal: One week until Art Blossoms at the CMA

April 25, 2023 • 
Columbia Museum of Art
Glasses of wine being poured by a man in a suit jacket

Art, flowers, and wine? Sign us up.

Photo provided by the Columbia Museum of Art

Art Blossoms will bloom into its third year at the Columbia Museum of Art from Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 14 (aka Mother’s Day weekend).

This limited-time exhibition fundraiser features floral interpretations of beloved works of art and a stacked schedule of special events (hint: perfect for celebrating the moms in your life), like:

See the full schedule

