Add to cal: One week until Art Blossoms at the CMA

Art Blossoms will bloom into its third year at the Columbia Museum of Art from Thursday, May 11 through Sunday, May 14 (aka Mother’s Day weekend).

This limited-time exhibition fundraiser features floral interpretations of beloved works of art and a stacked schedule of special events (hint: perfect for celebrating the moms in your life), like:



Roses and Rosé tour and tastings

art classes and floral demonstrations by professional gardeners and florists

a luncheon with Canaan Marshall aka the Flower Whisperer

exclusive tours with CMA Executive Director Della Watkins

a Mother’s Day brunch and more.*

