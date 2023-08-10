All about that ColaJazz Fest

ColaJazz Fest is making its anticipated return to Main Street on Sunday, Oct. 1. This marks the sixth year of the annual event, which spans from Saturday, Sept. 30 to Sunday, Oct. 1.

Organized by the 2021 Governor Award-winning ColaJazz Foundation, the festival features both local and national jazz luminaries like Fred Wesley, Houston Person, Wycliffe Gordon, and Mitch Butler, among others.

The Saturday evening concerts will include intimate performances held within the South Carolina State Museum’s main lobby. Meanwhile, Sunday promises a vibrant atmosphere with the Main Street portion of the jazz fest on the 1700 Block. Attendees can look forward to a variety of bands, an array of food trucks, and more.

Pro tip — Early bird tickets are available no at a 50% discount with code EARLYBIRDSUNDAY.

