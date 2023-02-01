Amazing Airbnb and Vrbo rentals around Columbia, South Carolina

Whether you’re looking to visit Columbia in style for the weekend or are a local in need of an unforgettable staycation, we’ve compiled a list featuring 17 of some extraordinary rentals in our city that are worthy of a trip for you, your partner, the bestie, or the whole squad this year.
Just a heads up: Prices may vary depending on dates selected, taxes, and booking and cleaning fees (sorry, Airbnb and Vrbo make the rules, we just follow them).
Outdoor oases
Luxury Treehouse
This treehouse has it all — a spacious deck, nearby creek, hot tub, grill, and firepit.
- ~$250 a night
- 1 BD | 1 BA
- Fireplace, hot tub, outdoor shower
Garden Cottage
Tranquil outdoor space, a garden started in the 1900s, and natural light make this cottage the perfect nature retreat.
- ~$200 a night
- 1 BD | 1 BA
- Two-car garage, rain shower head, linens, and towels provided
Bubba’s Tranquil Treehouse
Lush palm trees and greenery await you at this homey guest house snuggled into nature.
- ~$120 a night
- 1 BD | 1 BA
- Linens and towels provided, pool table, washer and dryer
Comfy Columbia Gem
A furnished and covered porch is perfect for a entertaining or for a group stay.
- $101 a night
- 3 BD | 1 BA
- Self check-in, fast wifi, grill
Eye-catching interiors
Dazzling Downtown Deco
Look no further for a rental with aesthetic appeal — every corner of this house features a colorful design choice.
- ~$131 a night
- 2 BD | 1 BA
- Fast wifi, linens and towels provided, washer and dryer
The Elmwood Retreat
Spare no luxury in this 1905-built home featuring a crystal chandelier and glass-walled showers.
- ~$205 a night
- 4 BD | 2.5 BA
- Rain shower and whirlpool tub, outdoor patio, front porch
Modern Renovated Apartment
Stay in this cozy and colorful apartment in the Old Shandon area of Columbia.
- ~$123 a night
- 2 BD | 1 BA
- Washer and dryer, linens provided, dishes and utensils
Updated Two Bedroom in Rosewood
Airy, modern, and light, this house has the great addition of screened-in outdoor space.
- ~$133 a night
- 1 BD | 2 BA
- Grill, washer and dryer, driveway, and parking for two
Cottage Living
Modern Bird’s Nest Studio Guest House
This little loft has immaculate vibes, thanks to gorgeous wallpaper, twinkly lights, and a hammock-style chair.
- ~$114 a night
- 1 BD | 1 BA
- Linens and towels provided, electric fireplace, baby gate, and travel crib
Little Gem Minutes from Downtown
Inside this cozy cottage are updated finishes and decor.
- ~$121 a night
- 2 BD | 1 BA
- Deep soaking tub, fenced-in yard, washer and dryer
Southern style
Rustic Saltbox Duplex Home
This home was renovated in 2021, and features tasteful and serene colors and decor.
- ~$125 a night
- 2 BD | 2 BA
- Linens provided, washer and dryer, and parking
This classic-looking home has Southern charms including a large second-story balcony and a front porch swing.
- ~$122 a night
- 2 BD | 1 BA
- Washer and dryer plus laundry essentials, memory foam bed, and fenced-in yard
Historic Cottontown Bungalow
A minimalist and airy home with outdoor seating including a porch swing and furnished patio.
- $105 a night
- 1 BD | 1 BA
- Pets allowed, self check-in, washer and dryer
Unique getaways
Cola’s Hideaway Pool House
A heated pool, cabana, fire pit, and putt-putt golf? Excuse us while we request our booking.
- ~$363 a night
- 3 BD | 3 BA
- Grill, private pool, washer and dryer
Big Red Columbia Living
Make your stay a cabin getaway at this spacious property with an outdoor fire pit and hot tub.
- ~$109 a night
- 4 BD | 4 BA
- Four driveway parking spaces, room-darkening shades, HDTV with Netflix
The Workspace Warehouse
Cute, clean, modern, and equipped with a conference table, this Vrbo is the perfect choice for remote workers or a team retreat.
- ~$107 a night
- 2 BD | 2 BA
- Linens and toiletries provided, furnished patio, large parking area