Ballet leader honored on stage

South Carolina Ballet’s William Starrett received the Order of the Palmetto during the company’s 65th anniversary performance.

March 11, 2026 • 
David Stringer
William Starrett receiving the Order of the Palmetto.jpg

William Starrett is surprised with the Order of the Palmetto during bows at South Carolina Ballet’s Sapphire Ballet & Gala. | Photo via SC Ballet

SC Ballet’s 65th anniversary performance ended with an unexpected moment for the company’s longtime leader.

As performers took their bows last Saturday following the Sapphire Ballet & Gala at the Koger Center for the Arts, CEO and Artistic Director William Starrett was surprised on stage with the Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina’s highest civilian honor.

Presented by former Prima Ballerina Mariclare Miranda and board president Jared Smith, the award recognizes Starrett’s decades of artistic leadership and service to the state. Starrett has led the company for 40 years, guiding its growth from Columbia City Ballet — founded in 1961 — to the statewide organization now known as SC Ballet.

Today, the company presents productions across the Southeast and reaches more than 20,000 students annually through its Educational Outreach & Engagement Series.

“South Carolina has given me a lifetime of inspiration,” said Starrett. “This recognition belongs to the remarkable artists, staff members, volunteers, board members, and supporters who have made South Carolina Ballet successful for the past 65 years.”

