Columbia arts leader Larry Hembree to receive Visionary Award

Columbia’s arts community will celebrate one of its most influential champions this month. One Columbia for Arts and Culture has named Larry Andrew Hembree the 2026 recipient of the Stephen G. Morrison Visionary Award, honoring decades of leadership that have helped shape the Midlands’ cultural landscape.

Hembree currently serves as Executive Artistic Director of the Inclusive Theatre Company of SC , where he works to create opportunities for performers of all abilities to share their talents on stage.

Over the years, he has played key leadership roles across Columbia’s arts community, including:



“Larry’s contributions to the arts have been nothing short of transformative,” said Xavier Blake, Executive Director of One Columbia for Arts and Culture. “Having known Larry for many years, I’ve witnessed firsthand the passion, creativity, and dedication he brings to every project.”