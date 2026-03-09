Wellness  Fitness

Free fitness classes launch at Finlay Park

Nearly 200 free wellness classes — from yoga to Zumba — launch at Finlay Park starting Monday, March 16.

March 9, 2026
Finlay Park Sunset.png

Get ready for sunset views and free evening classes at Finlay Park. | Photo by COLAtoday

Beginning Monday, March 16, Finlay Park is adding another reason to stop by — free fitness classes nearly every day of the week.

Organized with Drew Wellness Center and local instructor Michaela Leung, the new Fitness at Finlay program will bring nearly 200 free health, fitness, and wellness classes to the park through Friday, October 30.

The lineup includes Functional Fitness HIIT, Zumba, Sunset Yoga, Pilates, Chair Fitness, Soul Line Dancing, and Tai Chi, with sessions at locations across the park, including the Prisma Health Fitness Court, The Stage, and the Overlook Plaza.

Most evening classes start around 6 or 6:30 p.m., with morning options like Chair Fitness and Tai Chi.

Classes are free and open to the public. Just bring a water bottle and a mat, and follow the signs in the park to find your class.

More from COLAtoday
Congress-StPats5_25-0352.jpg
Your guide to St. Pat’s in Five Points 2026
Plan your day at the 44th annual St. Pat’s in Five Points with this quick guide to music, the parade, races, and more.
March 10, 2026
Larry Hembree.jpg
Arts
Columbia arts leader Larry Hembree to receive Visionary Award
Columbia arts leader Larry Hembree will receive One Columbia’s 2026 Stephen G. Morrison Visionary Award, honoring decades of cultural leadership.
March 10, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Coa_food_by_Southern_Stitched.png
New COLAtoday readers share their favorite restaurants
We asked new COLAtoday subscribers their favorite restaurant in the Columbia area. These 10 spots were mentioned the most.
March 5, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
An acrobat in a metallic outfit shoots a bow and arrow with her feet as a crowd of basketball fans looks on.
Sports

Event Spotlight: ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast live from Bon Secours Wellness Arena
It’s free to attend as the sports network spotlights Greenville and the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.
March 5, 2026
 · 
Danielle Johnson
NCAA WOMENS BASKETBALL: MAR 05 2023 Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship - Tennessee vs South Carolina
Sports
Gamecocks begin SEC Tournament run in Greenville
South Carolina opens the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Friday, March 6, in Greenville, with fan deals, downtown events, and the Gamecock Club headquarters.
March 4, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_2904 2.jpg
Outdoors
5 spring plant sales to shop around Columbia
Presales are open and spring temps are rising — here’s where to stock up on natives, heirlooms, and blooms before they sell out.
March 3, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
artists alivia.jpeg
Arts
Design & Shine fashion show heads to Camp Cole
Camp Cole collaboration brings inclusive fashion, local artists, and a sold-out runway show to Eastover.
March 2, 2026
Cottontown Art Crawl
Festivals
215 artists take over Cottontown’s front porches this Saturday
Cottontown’s front porches transform into an open-air gallery with art, live music, and food trucks on Saturday, March 7.
March 2, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Musicians on a stage in the daylight. The stage reads "ColaJazz Fest" and there are rows of seated people. The group on the right have lawn chairs while the people on the left sit at tables.
ColaJazz Fest heads to Finlay Park with international jazz talent
The free May 15–16 festival features Martin Bejerano, Lucía Gutiérrez Rebolloso, Endea Owens, and more at Finlay Park.
February 26, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
mississippi appendectomy_2020_0.jpg
Arts
Rodney McMillian returns for major CMA spring exhibition
Columbia-born artist Rodney McMillian debuts a wide-ranging solo exhibition at the Columbia Museum of Art this spring.
February 26, 2026
 · 
David Stringer