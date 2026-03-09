Free fitness classes launch at Finlay Park

Beginning Monday, March 16, Finlay Park is adding another reason to stop by — free fitness classes nearly every day of the week.

Organized with Drew Wellness Center and local instructor Michaela Leung, the new Fitness at Finlay program will bring nearly 200 free health, fitness, and wellness classes to the park through Friday, October 30.

The lineup includes Functional Fitness HIIT, Zumba, Sunset Yoga, Pilates, Chair Fitness, Soul Line Dancing, and Tai Chi, with sessions at locations across the park, including the Prisma Health Fitness Court, The Stage, and the Overlook Plaza.

Most evening classes start around 6 or 6:30 p.m., with morning options like Chair Fitness and Tai Chi.

Classes are free and open to the public. Just bring a water bottle and a mat, and follow the signs in the park to find your class.