Your guide to St. Pat’s in Five Points 2026

Plan your day at the 44th annual St. Pat’s in Five Points with this quick guide to music, the parade, races, and more.

March 10, 2026
Congress-StPats5_25-0352.jpg

South Carolina’s own Congress the Band returns this year as a headliner. | Photo by COLAtoday

Last year, we dove into the history of St. Pat’s in Five Points — tracing how a small neighborhood celebration grew into one of SC’s largest one-day festivals. This year, the 44th annual St. Pat’s in Five Points returns Saturday, March 14, to the Five Points village for a full day of music, food, and Irish-inspired fun.

Here’s what to know before you go:

Get to the Green Perry McLoud.jpeg

Hit a jog to start your day at the Get to the Green road race. | Photo by Perry McLoud

Start the day early with Get to the Green, a St. Patrick’s Day-themed road race:

  • 7:30 a.m. 10K
  • 7:45 a.m. — 5K
  • 8 a.m. — 1-Mile Family Fun Run

New for 2026, all races start and finish on Blossom Street, followed by a post-race celebration at Maxcy Gregg Park.

taylor swift tribute newberry sc 202508070 (2).JPG

Elizabeth as Taylor brings Swift-style energy to the parade. | Photo via St. Pat’s in Five Points

Parade + festival

Festival gates open at 10 a.m., the same time the St. Pat’s Parade begins. The one-mile route runs from Devine Street and Sims Avenue through Five Points and ends at College Street.

This year’s Grand Marshal, Elizabeth as Taylor, will lead the parade and perform live from her float. Don’t miss the Ancient Order of Hibernians with 12 bagpipers and five drummers from the All South Federal Credit Union Bagpipes and Drums. They’ll make a 30-second stop for a short concert in front of Publick House on Devine Street.

Festival highlights

  • The Lucky Fork | The new centralized food hall will feature festival favorites and Irish-inspired bites, along with a live music stage.
  • Pot O’ Gold Playland | Enjoy family-friendly activities, including face painting and balloon artistry, and food for sale from Andy’s Deli.
  • The Saint Mocktail Lounge | The Saint returns, offering specialty alcohol-free drinks near the fountain.
St Pat's Schedule Canva.png

Plan your day of live music and catch all of your favorite acts. | Photo by St. Pat’s in Five Points

Live music

Check out the official playlist featuring more than 25 artists performing across six stages throughout Five Points.

  • Grace Potter | The Grammy-nominated rock vocalist behind hits like “Paris (Ooh La La)” and “Stars.”
  • Switchfoot | The multi-platinum alternative rock band whose album The Beautiful Letdown produced “Meant to Live” and “Dare You to Move”
  • The Creekers | From viral hit to the St. Pat’s stage, the Kentucky bluegrass-country band reached No. 5 last year on Spotify’s Viral 50 USA chart with their song “Tennessee”
  • Congress the Band | The rising South Carolina group returning to St. Pat’s ahead of 2026 appearances at Bonnaroo and Shaky Knees
  • Grace Bowers | The teenage blues guitar phenom is arriving in Cola hot off her appearance at Paris Fashion Week.
  • Danny Anderson | The Fort Mill native and USC student has gone viral on TikTok with his indie-folk songs.
  • Greene Street Records | Four emerging acts from USC’s student-run record label performing on the Greene Street stage

Tickets

Advance tickets are $30 through Friday, March 13, and $35 at the gate. VIP experiences are also available.

