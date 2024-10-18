Support Us Button Widget
Explore 100 years of French artistry at the Columbia Museum of Art

Whether you’re a seasoned art aficionado or just looking to dip your toes into the avant-garde, this exhibition is a must-see.

October 18, 2024 • 
Michaela Leung
Two women opening the doors to the "French Moderns" exhibit.

Don’t miss your chance to experience a century of artistic revolution up close.

Gif by COLAtoday

Ready to say bonjour to artistic brilliance? The new “French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850–1950" exhibition at the Columbia Museum of Art is a magnifique journey through a century of trailblazing talent.

Earlier this month, we attended the preview party and had an amazing time during this French-themed cocktail hour. With bites from City Grit and live music by Flat Out Strangers, it was a night at the museum to remember.

Now through Sunday, Jan. 5, you’re invited to visit the museum to see this collection of 50+ stunning works by artistic icons, like:

  • Monet
  • Matisse
  • Degas
  • Cézanne

You can see for yourself how each piece paints an unforgettable picture of how art evolved from delicate realism to eye-popping abstraction, with each brushstroke telling a story of breaking boundaries and daring to see the world differently.

Things to know if you go:

Preview the exhibition

