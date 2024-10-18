Explore 100 years of French artistry at the Columbia Museum of Art

Ready to say bonjour to artistic brilliance? The new “French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850–1950" exhibition at the Columbia Museum of Art is a magnifique journey through a century of trailblazing talent.
Earlier this month, we attended the preview party and had an amazing time during this French-themed cocktail hour. With bites from City Grit and live music by Flat Out Strangers, it was a night at the museum to remember.
Now through Sunday, Jan. 5, you’re invited to visit the museum to see this collection of 50+ stunning works by artistic icons, like:
- Monet
- Matisse
- Degas
- Cézanne
You can see for yourself how each piece paints an unforgettable picture of how art evolved from delicate realism to eye-popping abstraction, with each brushstroke telling a story of breaking boundaries and daring to see the world differently.
Things to know if you go:
- Experience: “French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850–1950"
- Price: Museum Members: Free; Adults: $15; Adults 65+: $13; Military: $13; College Students: $10; Youth (7-18): $10; Children (6 and under): Free
- Website: https://www.columbiamuseum.org/
- Address: 1515 Main St., Columbia
- Social: Instagram | Facebook | YouTube