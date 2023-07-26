SUBSCRIBE
Explore the South Carolina State Museum’s new online database

SCSM is offering locals (and beyond) an immersive exploration of the museum’s extensive collections through its new online database, showcasing 1.1 million artifacts and artworks.

July 26, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
sc-state-museum-art-sculpture.jpeg

Explore 4,500+ pieces of art through SCSM’s new online database.

Photo provided by the South Carolina State Museum

Database details

The South Carolina State Museum announced a new online collection database, offering locals (and beyond) an immersive exploration of the museum’s art collection, which showcases 4,500+ pieces of art spanning traditional portraiture, decorative arts, contemporary work, and more.

The digital initiative marks the beginning of a broader plan to include cultural history, science, and natural history collections in the coming months, with the majority of the collections available by November. Users will then be able to explore over 1.1 million artifacts + artworks.

  • The database features high-quality digital images + advanced search functions.
  • The project is a part of the museum’s Reimagine the Experience campaign, seeking to showcase more of its extensive collection and revitalize exhibitions.
  • To use the database — browse or search for specific items by keyword, object type, description, date range or by using advanced search functions.
