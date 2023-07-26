Explore the South Carolina State Museum’s new online database

The South Carolina State Museum announced a new online collection database, offering locals (and beyond) an immersive exploration of the museum’s art collection, which showcases 4,500+ pieces of art spanning traditional portraiture, decorative arts, contemporary work, and more.

The digital initiative marks the beginning of a broader plan to include cultural history, science, and natural history collections in the coming months, with the majority of the collections available by November. Users will then be able to explore over 1.1 million artifacts + artworks.

Database details