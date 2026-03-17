Culture  Arts

Free concerts return to Koger Center lawn

Free concerts return to the Koger Center lawn this year with 10 Levitt AMP shows spanning spring Saturdays and fall Thursdays.

March 17, 2026 • 
David Stringer
Koger Center Live Outside Large.jpeg

Pop open a chair and enjoy a concert on the lawn. | Photo via Koger Center for the Arts

Free concerts on the Koger Center lawn return this year with a new name and fresh lineup. The Levitt AMP Columbia Music Series brings 10 shows to the Plaza Stage from 5 to 7 p.m., with indoor backup if stormy weather rolls in.

Shows run Saturdays from April 18 through May 9, then Thursdays from September 10 through October 15.

Spring lineup

April 18 | River Shook Duo
April 25 | Sunny War
May 2 | Five OHM
May 9 | Carolyn Wonderland

Fall lineup

September 10 | Admiral Radio
September 17 | Black Nerd Mafia
September 24 | Molly Martin
October 1 | Kuf Knotz and Christine Elise
October 8 | Sam Morrow
October 15 | Making Movies

Each night includes a Midlands-based opener and community programming (hi, Jasper Project). Columbia is the only South Carolina city selected for the Levitt AMP grant, bringing a new run of free, all-ages shows to downtown.

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