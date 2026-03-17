Free concerts return to Koger Center lawn

Free concerts on the Koger Center lawn return this year with a new name and fresh lineup. The Levitt AMP Columbia Music Series brings 10 shows to the Plaza Stage from 5 to 7 p.m., with indoor backup if stormy weather rolls in.

Shows run Saturdays from April 18 through May 9, then Thursdays from September 10 through October 15.

Spring lineup

April 18 | River Shook Duo

April 25 | Sunny War

May 2 | Five OHM

May 9 | Carolyn Wonderland

Fall lineup

September 10 | Admiral Radio

September 17 | Black Nerd Mafia

September 24 | Molly Martin

October 1 | Kuf Knotz and Christine Elise

October 8 | Sam Morrow

October 15 | Making Movies

Each night includes a Midlands-based opener and community programming (hi, Jasper Project). Columbia is the only South Carolina city selected for the Levitt AMP grant, bringing a new run of free, all-ages shows to downtown.