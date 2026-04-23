Skip the air travel and treat Columbia like a tourist

Compared to a year ago, the cost of domestic air travel is up 18%, and international travel costs 7.5% more. That’s the perfect excuse to skip the TSA line and pretend you’re on vacation in Columbia at these local spots:
- There is plenty for visitors to do in Cola, and Experience Columbia’s attraction passes make it easy to hit a few of the Soda City’s biggest spots. The CoolPass includes admission to EdVenture, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, and the South Carolina State Museum.
- Looking to explore more art? The CulturePass covers the Columbia Museum of Art, the South Carolina State Museum, and Historic Columbia.
- If you’re looking to relax, Wellness Massage and Aesthetics Spa offers a variety of massage options and memberships if you want to make it a more regular treat.