Culture

Skip the air travel and treat Columbia like a tourist

What do you do on vacation? You can do those same things here.


April 23, 2026 • 
David Stringer
Fountain in the Historic Columbia gardens.jpg

The Historic Columbia gardens are free and open to the public. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Compared to a year ago, the cost of domestic air travel is up 18%, and international travel costs 7.5% more. That’s the perfect excuse to skip the TSA line and pretend you’re on vacation in Columbia at these local spots:

  • There is plenty for visitors to do in Cola, and Experience Columbia’s attraction passes make it easy to hit a few of the Soda City’s biggest spots. The CoolPass includes admission to EdVenture, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, and the South Carolina State Museum.
  • Looking to explore more art? The CulturePass covers the Columbia Museum of Art, the South Carolina State Museum, and Historic Columbia.
  • If you’re looking to relax, Wellness Massage and Aesthetics Spa offers a variety of massage options and memberships if you want to make it a more regular treat.
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