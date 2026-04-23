Business

Bluetile’s first Nike SB Dunk lands in Columbia

Bluetile’s first Nike SB Dunk arrives in Columbia with a butterfly-inspired design and a Five Points block party on Saturday, May 2.

April 23, 2026 • 
David Stringer
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The custom Nikes will be sold first-come, first-served at the block party on Saturday, May 2. | Photo by Bluetile Skateshop

A butterfly-inspired sneaker tied to SC sunsets, migration, and home is about to make its debut in Five Points.

Bluetile Skateshop is releasing its first-ever Nike SB Dunk Low Pro, a major milestone for the skateshop as it celebrates 25 years in Five Points. The design draws on the monarch butterfly, with wing details, fuzzy laces, and hexagonal touches that nod to pollinators, while also tying into themes of resilience and finding your way home.

Behind the butterfly

Bluetile says the shoe was inspired in part by rider Irving Juarez, who immigrated from Veracruz, Mexico. The monarch butterfly has been used as a symbol of resilience by Mexican immigrants, giving the release a deeper story than your average sneaker drop.

IMG_6386-preview Large.jpeg

The local shop is a staple in the skate community. | Photo by Bluetile

What’s happening in Five Points

The in-store release happens on Saturday, May 2 at Bluetile’s Columbia shop on Harden Street. Doors open at 11 a.m., and the shoes will be sold first-come, first-served for $135 in men’s sizes 4-15. Bluetile is also turning release day into a block party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Here’s what’s on deck

  • Open skate jam with skateable butterfly ramps
  • Live music from Leo Niño, Brozerker, Stress Fractures, and Homemade Haircuts
  • Food from My Mary’s Arepas, Halal Bros, Granby Burger, and Groucho’s
  • Treats from Sweet GG’s and Baked Bear
  • DJ sets from Preach Jacobs
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