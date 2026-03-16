Knight Foundation awards $280K to Columbia arts and civic engagement projects

Columbia’s arts community just got a boost from a new round of funding aimed at strengthening culture and civic life across the city.

On Monday, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Fund at Central Carolina Community Foundation announced $280,512 in grants supporting six projects focused on cultural vibrancy and civic engagement. Knight Foundation has invested more than $4.4 million locally since 1993, part of a broader commitment to communities where the Knight brothers once published newspapers.

“These grants recognize that a strong community is built through connection and participation,” Mayor Daniel J. Rickenmann said. “By investing in arts, culture, and civic engagement, Knight Foundation is helping Columbia strengthen its role as a cultural anchor for the Midlands.”

Where will the funds go?

City of Columbia | Funding will support programming, activation, and safety efforts as Finlay Park.

Columbia Museum of Art | Funds will go towards two seasons of programming on Boyd Plaza in spring and fall this year to activate the public space with arts programming, with a special focus on increasing access for older adults.

One Columbia for Arts and Culture | A new multidisciplinary arts series at the historic Ensor Kennan House will combine music, visual art, culinary arts, and poetry to bring residents together through shared creative experiences.

South Carolina Humanities | A new Richland County capacity-building pilot program will provide training, assessments, and opportunities for collaboration to strengthen arts and culture organizations across the Midlands.

Civic engagement grants

CivicLex (with Richland Library) | The partnership will expand CivicLex’s civic health model to South Carolina, providing tools and training to strengthen civic participation and trust.