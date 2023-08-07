Meet this Columbia-born artist with national recognition, Rodney McMillian.

The Contemporaries of the Columbia Museum of Art unveiled the latest art acquisitions by Rodney McMillian, a prominent Columbia-born artist now based in Los Angeles.

Fun fact — The Columbia Museum of Art is the first museum in SC to acquire McMillian’s work and this is the first time the Contemporaries have acquired two pieces at one time.

Rodney was also presented with a Key to the City of Columbia as well as a resolution from SC State House Representative Todd Rutherford.

Get to know Rodney

Rodney has made significant contributions to the world of art and culture. His artistic journey traverses an array of mediums.

Rodney’s art explores the complex and tension-filled intersections between history + present-day culture, uncovering the nuanced interplay between the two realms.

His work is showcased in esteemed public collections like the Art Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, and more. He’s also the professor of sculpture and vice chair at the UCLA School of Arts and Architecture.

Both paintings will be on display beginning today in the CMA’s collection Gallery 20 and will remain on view through October.