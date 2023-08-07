SUBSCRIBE
Culture  Arts

Meet this Columbia-born artist with national recognition, Rodney McMillian.

Rodney McMillian now holds the keys to the city after being presented with them after the unveiling of his art at the Columbia Museum of Art

August 7, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
McMillian_Preferred Headshot_Photo courtesy of the artist and Kurimanzutto Mexico City Photo by Martha Reta.png

Meet Rodney McMillian. | Photo courtesy of the artist and Kurimanzutto Mexico City Photo by Martha Reta.

Table of Contents
Get to know Rodney

The Contemporaries of the Columbia Museum of Art unveiled the latest art acquisitions by Rodney McMillian, a prominent Columbia-born artist now based in Los Angeles.

Fun fact — The Columbia Museum of Art is the first museum in SC to acquire McMillian’s work and this is the first time the Contemporaries have acquired two pieces at one time.

Rodney was also presented with a Key to the City of Columbia as well as a resolution from SC State House Representative Todd Rutherford.

Get to know Rodney

Rodney has made significant contributions to the world of art and culture. His artistic journey traverses an array of mediums.

Rodney’s art explores the complex and tension-filled intersections between history + present-day culture, uncovering the nuanced interplay between the two realms.

His work is showcased in esteemed public collections like the Art Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, and more. He’s also the professor of sculpture and vice chair at the UCLA School of Arts and Architecture.

Both paintings will be on display beginning today in the CMA’s collection Gallery 20 and will remain on view through October.

More from COLAtoday
Fishing-at-Lake-Murray
Travel and Outdoors
5 places to fish around Columbia, including rivers, lakes, and shorelines
August 1, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
The nick
Play
Date night ideas for every type of Soda Citizen
July 28, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Image from iOS (1)
Live
Unwritten rules of Columbia
July 26, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
sc-state-museum-art-sculpture.jpeg
Arts
Explore the South Carolina State Museum’s new online database
July 26, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson