From wedding venue to the The Dales Biergarten and Bottle Shoppe

After 15 years as a wedding venue, The Springdale House and Gardens has opened as The Dales Biergarten and Bottle Shoppe at 3150 Platt Springs Rd., near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE).

The location that’s cherished by many couples will now serve as a space for the local community to drink, dine, and gather in a pet-friendly social space.

The Biergarten has 16 beers on tap, including a mix of domestic and craft brews with a rotating cast of food trucks. This week it will host Mary’s Aprepas, Size Matters BBQ Truck, Paella South, and Cafe Strudel. Check here for the full schedule.

The Dales is open Monday-Friday from 4-10 p.m., and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.