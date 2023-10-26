Get into the holiday spirit(s) at these themed pop-ups

Looking for festive fun this season? Yule want to keep reading. Here are three holiday-themed bars by All In Hospitality popping up in Columbia:
The Vista
Naughty “A Grinch Pop-Up” by Boku Kitchen + Saloon| Nov. 13-Dec. 31 |Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, enjoy a festive cocktail on ice at Boku.
BullStreet District
Miracle on BullStreet at Publico BullStreet | Nov. 20-Dec. 31 |Pro tip: Stop by Segra Park to see the Fireflies Holiday Lights before or after you experience merry miracles at Publico BullStreet.
Five Points
Santa’s Pub at Publico Five Points | Nov. 27-Dec. 31 | The holidays are always a clause for celebration, and Five Points is the perfect place for it.
Each pop-up features:
- Instagram-worthy cocktails in festive holiday tiki mugs
- Decorations galore
- Holiday music
- And more