Get into the holiday spirit(s) at these themed pop-ups

Celebrate the most wine-derful time of the year at these holiday pop-ups coming to three Cola neighborhoods.

October 26, 2023 • 
Michaela LeungAll In Hospitality Columbia
A group of people celebrating the season at a holiday pop-up at Publico.

Celebrate the season and spread holiday cheer(s) with friends.

Photo provided by All In Hospitality Columbia

Looking for festive fun this season? Yule want to keep reading. Here are three holiday-themed bars by All In Hospitality popping up in Columbia:

The Vista
Naughty “A Grinch Pop-Up” by Boku Kitchen + Saloon| Nov. 13-Dec. 31 |Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, enjoy a festive cocktail on ice at Boku.

BullStreet District
Miracle on BullStreet at Publico BullStreet | Nov. 20-Dec. 31 |Pro tip: Stop by Segra Park to see the Fireflies Holiday Lights before or after you experience merry miracles at Publico BullStreet.

Five Points
Santa’s Pub at Publico Five Points | Nov. 27-Dec. 31 | The holidays are always a clause for celebration, and Five Points is the perfect place for it.

Each pop-up features:

  • Instagram-worthy cocktails in festive holiday tiki mugs
  • Decorations galore
  • Holiday music
  • And more

Bring in the holiday at Boku

