SUBSCRIBE
Food

Boozy Halloween Guide 🍺

October 19, 2017 • 
Free Times
brewery

Photo by @crouchdistilling

If you’re looking for a different type of boo(ze) to celebrate Halloween, here’s a round-up of Cola watering holes getting into the spirit(s) with Fall-themed beers + liquor.

Tallulah | Blackberry Farm Tasting (brewers of saisons + farmhouse beers) | tonight, 5-6:30 p.m.

Vino Garage | Full Spectrum Brewing Co. tasting, including their Reaper Roast Amber | Friday, Oct. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Crouch Distilling | Barrel Aged Cane Juice Rum | released Saturday, Oct. 21

Indah Coffee | Turbocharged Autumn Bottle Share | Saturday, Oct. 21, 2-5 p.m.

Old Mill Brewpub | New World Order IPA | released during their special late-night dinner + Walking Dead premier showing, Sunday Oct. 22

River Rat | The Victim (smoked rye ale) | released yesterday

Conquest | Blood Red Ale (ruby colored red ale) | released last week

2 min read / Free Times

More from COLAtoday
Urban Tiki.png
Sponsored
Check out this piece of paradise coming to Cola
Sponsored by
Raspberry Gose
Food
River Rat Brewery releases several new drinks for Drink Up
July 6, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Dave's Hot Chicken
Small Business
Try Dave’s Hot Chicken: A new restaurant in Columbia
June 28, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Peace of Soul employee holding two plates of food
LIVE
Vegan and vegetarian eats in Columbia
June 27, 2023
 · 
David Stringer