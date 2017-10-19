Boozy Halloween Guide 🍺

If you’re looking for a different type of boo(ze) to celebrate Halloween, here’s a round-up of Cola watering holes getting into the spirit(s) with Fall-themed beers + liquor.

Tallulah | Blackberry Farm Tasting (brewers of saisons + farmhouse beers) | tonight, 5-6:30 p.m.

Vino Garage | Full Spectrum Brewing Co. tasting, including their Reaper Roast Amber | Friday, Oct. 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Crouch Distilling | Barrel Aged Cane Juice Rum | released Saturday, Oct. 21

Indah Coffee | Turbocharged Autumn Bottle Share | Saturday, Oct. 21, 2-5 p.m.

Old Mill Brewpub | New World Order IPA | released during their special late-night dinner + Walking Dead premier showing, Sunday Oct. 22

River Rat | The Victim (smoked rye ale) | released yesterday

Conquest | Blood Red Ale (ruby colored red ale) | released last week

